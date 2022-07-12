Dangerous Roads in India: Even though India is endowed with incredible natural beauty, there are some locations you can’t visit without feeling like a sword is lurking over your head. The best thing about long drives on terrible roads that take you past breathtaking valleys and to really stunning locations is that. You may experience an energy boost unlike any other at these seven extremely terrifying locations in India.Also Read - 5 Travel Platforms Share The Big Shift in Travel Trends for Indian Travellers

Here are a few Indian routes that need the highest level of driving skill:

1. Zoji La Pass

One of India's most beautiful highways, Zoji La Pass is also one of the most dreaded since it is incredibly narrow and perpetually coated with snow slush. From a height of 3,538 feet, the vehicle can quickly drop you to the ground. When travelling from Srinagar to Leh, you will come across this path. The pass is a crucial link connecting Kashmir and Ladakh.

2. Nathu La Pass

Nathu La, one of the three commercial border crossing points between China and India, is located 54 kilometers east of Gangtok. One of the highest passes that can be reached by vehicle, the pass is located at 4,310 meters above sea level. When the road quality has substantially deteriorated and landslides and avalanches are far too frequent, it becomes dangerous to go through during rain and winter.

3. Kishtwar Kailash Road

The Kishtwar District of Jammu and Kashmir is the location of Kishtwar Kailash Road. There is one astonishingly narrow road that is around 100 miles long and has no railings or boundaries. The road serves as the entrance to the base camp of Kishtwar Kailash, which is located at a height of 6451 meters. This path is ideal for trying out some thrill if you’re looking for it in life.

4. National Highway 22

The NH22 takes you through a mountain, making it one of India’s most dangerous roads. Railings are not present. The roads get more abrupt, narrow, and curved in the most unexpected locations. Death appears above you throughout the route in the shape of tunnels and cliffs all around.

5. Kinnaur Road

The road will frighten you with its steep, narrow holes and cliff-hanging drives in the southwest of Himachal Pradesh. You will be gone after one misstep. When there is a lot of snow, this valley stays closed. Travelling through Taranda Dhank, which is infamous for taking life, requires caution.

6. Neral- Matheran Road

The narrow, angular sections of Neral-Matheran Road are followed by hairpin twists. Some of the locations don't even have guard rails. Rain makes the roads sticky and can even result in landslides, which only makes driving more difficult for drivers. Landslides do occur, but they do so very infrequently. Your heart will be in your mouth as you navigate the turns.

Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations!