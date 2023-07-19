Home

New Delhi: There is a general notion that travelling brings you peace and comfort but there are other form of travelling and tourism that lets a person gain a deeper understanding of India’s past that confronts the realities of human suffering and cultural exchange. Dark Tourism, also known as grief tourism, involves people taking a keen curiosity in visiting places that are historically linked to death and tragedy. Also, places that are reminders of human sufferings and bloodshed. Though this concept sounds a bit weird, it is fast catching up with the trends. And in India, with such a long history, Dark Tourism automatically finds its spot.

This article aims to delve into the significance, necessity, and positive impact of dark tourism on Indian society.

Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar

Even after so many years, this place evokes anger and helplessness. It was one of the saddest events that took place during the struggle for India’s Independence. On April 13, 1919, the Jallianwala Bagh gardens witnessed the massacre of thousands of unarmed people, including women and children, when the British Army opened fires at them on General Dyer’s orders. If you visit this place now, you will still see bullet holes in the walls and the well, in which hundreds of people jumped in to save themselves.

The Cellular Jail, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Cellular Jail, also known as Kala Pani, was a colonial-era prison used by the British to incarcerate Indian freedom fighters during India’s independence movement. It was especially used by the British to exile political prisoners. Described as “a place of exclusion and isolation within a more broadly constituted remote penal space”, Cellular Jail has withstood a lot of sufferings and its walls bear testimony to that.

Dumas Beach, Arabian Sea

Located along the Arabian Sea, Dumas Beach is considered one of the most haunted places in Gujarat. The beach is renowned for two things, one for its black sand and other for being haunted! It is said that Dumas Beach was once used as a Hindu burial ground and hence is possessed by several haunting spirits that never left the region. Folklore explains that the existence of black sand is because of amount of ash created by burning the dead which got mixed with white sand of the beach and turned dark in shade.

Dow Hill in Kurseong, Darjeeling

Kurseong is a hill station in West Bengal studded with picturesque landscapes, wooded mountains, lush green tea plantations and thick forests. About 30 kilometers from Darjeeling is located the most haunted hill station in India, Dow Hill of Kurseong, where there is no dearth of paranormal happenings and stories. People have reported cases of being followed and constantly watched over by an unseen entity.

Shaniwarwada, Pune

Shaniwar Wada a 13 storey palace of Peshwas was built by Bajirao-I, in the year 1736.It was head quarter of the Peshwas and it symbolizes Pune’s culture. Legend has it that a young prince (Peshwa Narayan Rao)was murdered within the palace walls, and his ghost is said to roam the fort at night. The fort’s haunted reputation has made it a dark tourism attraction for thrill-seekers.

