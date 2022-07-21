Haunted Places in Maharashtra: You must have heard the spine-chilling story of Rajasthan’s Bhangarh, an area officially certified to be haunted. However, there are other places in India which could give you absolute goosebumps. Come a little to the south in Maharashtra and you would find such sinister places with the most interesting stories, some that would make you sad and some that would make you think twice before passing by the places with which they are associated. Nevertheless, each one is equally thrilling and terrifying!Also Read - Want to Spend This Weekend In Alibaug? A Quick Getaway Guide Here

Here Is A List Of Haunted Places In Maharashtra That Are Spookier Than Rajasthan’s Bhangarh:

Sinhagadh Fort, Pune

Sinhagadh fort is generally known as a lover’s point and a weekend getaway from Pune. An important historical monument with magnificent architectural structure, Sinhagadh or Sinhgad is also famous (or infamous) as a haunted place. Like many other places that have witnessed a brutal war, the place is marked by the sounds of war cry and rods hitting metal at night, besides giggling and piercing laughter of children after night descends upon you. Also Read - 5 Best Places in Maharashtra to Savour Dreamy Sunsets And Sunrise - See Pics

Tower of Silence, Mumbai

It is not just the name of the place that is enough to give you goosebumps. The absolute “haunted-movie” air about this real-life place will leave you petrifying. The Parsi community has used this place as a graveyard, where the bodies of the demised are left on the terrace for vultures and other scavengers to feast. With a reputation like that and people reporting of “an eerie presence” while crossing the area, this place ranks quite high in the list of Mumbai’s most haunted places. Also Read - Horrific Video Shows Man In Nagpur Set Himself Afire Along With Wife, Son In Car

Pawan Hans Quarters, Mumbai

Back in 1989, a girl named Salma set herself aflame at this place and died here. Ever since, a spine-tingling horror tale has made Pawan Hans Quarters off limits after dark. People who have been here in the dark have reportedly come across the spirit of the girl covered with flames, who runs screaming down the road only to disappear into a tree! Now people have built a Hanuman temple near the tree due to fear.

Shaniwar Wada, Pune

The fort whose popularity has increased manifolds with the movie “Bajirao Mastani” and stories of a dancing girl being heard in the fort at night complete with all music and ghungharoos have got an extra air since then. This fort with an unparalleled architecture also witnessed several strange incidences. It is assumed that every full moon night is a period to witness the height of supernatural activities in this palace. A young prince was cruelly killed here and his spirit keeps moving the place. Many curious people actually camp here at nights to encounter those sounds and unusual activities.

Grand Paradai Towers, Mumbai

This place is a real-life version of all the horrow shows and movies that we watched in childhood. A slew of deaths at the Grand Paradai Towers have given a notorious reputation to this complex. The very posh complex was marred by a series of suicides, including five from the same family. These residents jumped off the building. While their flat is now sealed, locals believe the complex to be haunted claiming that people here are lured towards the parapet by an “unseen force” which makes them leap to their death. The place has now thronged by mystery busters wanting to catch these forces on camera.

The list of such places is endless as this country is never devoid of stories. They might suggest that deaths and tragic incidents have transformed into fantasy elements to help people remember the worst of human life or might throw open a possibility of unraveling the mysteries of the paranormal world.