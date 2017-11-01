Meghalaya is one of India’s most spectacular states for tourism. Nestled in northeast India, this state is full of lush green hills and mountains, gushing waterfalls and cloud-capped landscapes. Its winding roads that take you to some kind of marvelous scenery at every turn are ideal for road trips. Popular tourist attractions like Shillong, Cherrapunji and Mawlynnong attract visitors every year, though not as much as clichéd holiday spots like Shimla, Goa, Kerala and Agra.

Even as more and more people visit Meghalaya for its breathtaking natural beauty, not many people are aware of hidden spots in the state that make for lovely excursions and amazing memories. One such destination tucked away between hillocks is the quaint village of Dawki. Known for its green river and the boat ride that every visitor must take without fail, Dawki is perfect for those who like offbeat places away from regular tourist spots. Its proximity to the Bangladesh border makes it all the more attractive to tourists.

The only stories you find about Dawki on the Internet are those written by a few bloggers who have visited it and fallen in love with its astonishing beauty. We give you all the details on how to reach Dawki by road, train and flight.

How to reach Dawki by road

Dawki is situated on the south-eastern border of Meghalaya, around 82 km south of Shillong. The best way to reach Dawki is by a rented cab or private vehicle. Alternatively, you can also rent a motorbike all the way from Guwahati to experience one of the finest rides in the country. Your route to Dawki from Shillong will take you through spots like Shillong View Point (also called Shillong Peak), Elephant Falls, Laitlyngkot, and Pynursla.

How to reach Dawki by train

The nearest railhead to reach Dawki is at Guwahati. From here, you need to take the road route to reach Dawki via Shillong as shown above. The distance between the Guwahati Railway station and Dawki is 173 km and takes around 4 hours and 45 minutes to reach by road.

How to reach Dawki by flight

The nearest airport to reach Dawki is Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Several private vehicles play from Guwahati to Dawki via Shillong. The distance between Guwahati airport and Dawki is 195 km and it takes around 5 hours and 11 minutes to reach via Shillong.

So, this winter, take a trip to Meghalaya and take a lovely road trip to the charming Dawki river and enjoy one of the most memorable boat rides of your life.