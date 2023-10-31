Home

Soon You Will Reach Dehradun To Mussoorie In Just 15 Minutes With India’s Longest All-Weather Ropeway; Details Here

These cabins will initially have the capacity for 1300 passengers in an hour for each direction. It will be an all-weather ropeway that will operate throughout the year.

New Delhi: India’s longest ropeway which will connect Dehradun and Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, is one of the most awaited infrastructure projects in the tourism industry. It will significantly reduce the travel time between the two cities. Currently, the journey by road can take up to an hour due to the hilly terrain and heavy traffic. The ropeway, expected to be finished by September 2026, will span over 5.5 km in length and will be a mono-cable ropeway.

Phase I of the Rs. 300 crore mono-cable ropeway project commenced by Mussoorie Sky Car Company Pvt, will be ready by September 2026. It will be the first time in India that a ropeway will feature 10-seater cabins. All cabins will be enclosed, fully ventilated, glazed and will have automatic opening and closing doors.

These cabins will initially have the capacity for 1300 passengers in an hour for each direction. It will be an all-weather ropeway that will operate throughout the year. Be it rain or snow, it will be operational all the time.

Upon completion, this ambitious project will provide a breathtaking aerial view of the stunning landscapes of the Himalayan foothills. Travelers will have the opportunity to enjoy panoramic views of the picturesque hills, valleys, and forests, enhancing their overall experience.

Besides its scenic beauty, the ropeway is expected to boost tourism in both Dehradun and Mussoorie. With easier access between the two cities, tourists will be encouraged to explore more attractions, contributing to the local economy. Additionally, this transportation development is expected to generate employment opportunities for the local population.

Owais Altaf Syed, Group Director, FIL Industries Limited, said that they are excited to introduce this mega ropeway project in Uttarakhand, which is their second ropeway project in India, after Skyview by Empyrean in Patnitop, Jammu.

