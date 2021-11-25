New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a 6-day economical tour package for people wanting to travel to South Indian cities—Madurai, Rameshwaram, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, and Kovlam from Mumbai. The ‘South India Tour‘ will begin on January 25, 2022, till January 30, and from February 28, 2022 to March 3, 2022.Also Read - Indian Railways to Resume Catering Services With Cooked Food in THESE Trains Soon. Details Here

The tour package for 5 nights and 6 days will cost Rs 44,600 per adult. For two and three adults, the fare will be Rs 34,500 and Rs 33,000 per person. The fare for children aged between 5 years to 11 years will be Rs 25,900 (without a bed), while for children between 5 years to 11 years, the cost will be Rs 29,300 (with bed).

Package Cost per Person

Class Category Package Cost (in INR) Comfort Adult on Single Occupancy INR 44600 Adult on Double Occupancy INR 34500 Adult on Triple Occupancy INR 33000 Child With Bed (5-11 yrs) INR 29300 Child without bed (5-11 yrs) INR 25900 *Child fare of age 0-2 years would be deposit extra by customer at IRCTC office at the time of booking

Ticket Cancellation

Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourism.com and is not possible on PRS Counters. If the user wishes to cancel his ticket, cancellation rules are as under:

No. of days before commencement of Trip Total Deductions 21 days prior to departure date 30 % of the package cost 21–15 days prior to departure date 55 % of the package cost 14-08 days prior to departure date 80 % of the package cost 7 – 0 days/ No Show 100 % of the package cost

Tour Itinerary:- Mumbai – Madurai – Rameshwaram – Kanyakumari – Trivandrum – Kovalam – Mumbai

Duration:- 5 Nights, 6 Days

Itinerary Dated: – 25.01.2022 to 30.01.22 & 28.02.2022 to 05.03.2022

DAYS VENUE PARTICULAR Day 1 Mumbai -Madurai Departure from Mumbai at 11.15 hrs. Arrival Madurai at 13.20 hrs. Check in hotel. Fresh n up. Evening Visit Meenakshi Temple. After Darshan transfer Back to Hotel, Dinner & Over Night Stay at Madurai. (D) Day 2 Madurai-Rameshwaram Morning Breakfast and check out from Hotel. Proceed to Rameshwaram by Road. Check in Hotel. Later proceed for Ramanathaswamy Temple Darshan, DhanushKaudi &Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Memorial. Evening Return Back to Hotel, Dinner & Over Night Stay at Rameshwaram (B &D) Day 3 Rameshwaram- Kanyakumari Early Morning Breakfast and check out from Hotel. Proceed to Kanyakumari by road. Enroute stop for Lunch. Arrival to Kanyakumari. Check in to Hotel and fresh n up. Evening visit Kumari Amman Temple & If Time permits Sunset view point may be covered. Dinner & Overnight stay in Kanyakumari. (B & D) Day 4 Kanyakumari-Trivandrum Early morning Sunrise view. Post Breakfast, Visit Vivekananda Rock Memorial & Gandhi Mandapam. Proceed to Trivandrum by road. Enroute visit Suchindram Temple & Padmanabhapuram Palace. Dinner & Overnight stay at Trivandrum. (B & D) Day 5 Trivandrum-Kovlam After breakfast, Visit Padmanabhaswamy temple, Napier Museum. Evening Visit Kovlam Beach. Dinner & Overnight stay at Trivandrum. (B & D) Day 6 Trivandrum – Mumbai Post breakfast, Transfer to Trivandrum Airport to catch the return flight at 11.40 hrs. Tour Ends with happy memories. (B ).

Package Inclusions

Return Airfare (Mumbai – Madurai & Trivandrum – Mumbai)

All transfers & Sightseeings by AC Coaches.

Night accommodation in 3 star category hotel.

MAP meal plan (Breakfast+ Dinner)

Sightseeing’s as per itinerary

All entrance tickets as per the itinerary.

Travel Insurance.

GST

What’s excluded from the 6-day tour package

Any increase in Airfare.

Any increase in Airport Taxes, Fuel Surcharge.

Above price is subject to change in case of any fluctuation.

Meals are Preset and a choice of menu is not available.

Any room service / Minibar shall be chargeable.

All kind of tips to drivers, guides, representative, Fuel Surcharge, etc.

Any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wines, mineral water, food and drinks not in the regular menus provided by us.

Anything not included in the inclusions.

All arrangements made by IRCTC are in the capacity of an agent, we will not be responsible for any kind of emergency such as landslide, strike, curfew, accidents, injuries, delayed or cancelled flights, etc.

Domestic Travel Guidelines:

Tamil Nadu:

All customers coming from other states/UTs/countries are mandatorily required to obtain auto generated e-Pass

Passengers originating their journey from any city in Kerala state to any city in Tamil Nadu state shall be mandatorily required to be in possession of RT-PCR negative certificate of not older than 72Hours from an ICMR accredited lab or final vaccination certificate (i.e., both doses complete).

RT-PCR timeline starts from the time of sample collection.

All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

Mumbai: