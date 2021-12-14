New Delhi: Here is a piece of good news for travellers! National capital’s IGI Airport has introduced contactless e-boarding facility to enable faster and seamless processing of departing passengers across all flights. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Delhi's Minimum Temperature to Dip to 5 Degrees: IMD

“All boarding gates have contactless e-boarding gates with boarding card scanners, which will allow passengers to flash their physical or e-boarding cards to verify flight details and once done, they can proceed for security checks,” IANS quoted Delhi International Airport Ltd’s (DIAL) statement.

“E-gates are empowered by touchless technologies. Passengers who have verified their boarding passes by scanning at the e-gates can simply walk past the e-boarding gates for security checks and then board a flight without having to show their documents again.”

As per DIAL, e-boarding gates have been set up both at Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 and deployment is in progress at Terminal 1. These include dual lane, wide lane and normal lane e-gates.

“The touchless procedure not only minimises touching of facility surfaces and people interaction under Covid-19, but also shortens the boarding time.”

According to DIAL, this technology has reduced 50 per cent of the transaction time, resulting in lower queues and, has also improved the security aspect where boarding card details are verified with airlines back office.

Besides, DIAL has also installed e-processing kiosks at T2 entry gates and over next few weeks, these would be installed at T3 and T1 too. “This will further reduce the travel documents validation time for CISF personnel significantly and thus offer an end-to-end seamless and contactless digital travel experience to the passengers.” Also Read - Sabarimala Devotees Allowed on Traditional Route to Temple as Kerala Eased Covid Curbs | Key Points