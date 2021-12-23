New Delhi: The festive season is here and when Christmas is around the corner, it’s not less than a custom to binge on scrumptious plum cakes and fill your shopping bags with various Christmas tree decorations, stylish winter wear and Christmas goodies.Also Read - How About a Staycation With Family For New Year And Christmas Eve? 5 Beautiful Resorts to Visit

From selfie booths, tree lighting ceremonies to getting clicked with Santa, take a look at all the fun things you can catch at Christmas fairs in Delhi-NCR this year, in a Covid-safe way. Check them out.

5 Christmas Fairs to Visit in Delhi-NCR 2021 in a Covid-Safe Way

1. The Winter Mela

The much-awaited winter mela will fulfill all your shopping needs, with 75 craft groups displaying textiles and handmade products from more than 15 states. From looms in Ladakh to weaves from Himachal, Maharashtra, Kutch and many more places, you are assured of a stunning range of varieties. Interestingly, there will also be cultural folk music and dance performances from Uttarakhand to entertain the visitors. Also Read - Delhi Bans Cultural Events, Gatherings For Christmas, New Year Amid Omicron Fear | Check Guidelines

Where: Dastkar, Nature Bazaar Venue, Kisan Haat, Andheria Modh, Anuvrat Marg

When: December 16 to 27

Timing: 11am to 7pm

2. The Great Indian Christmas Bazar

From different masalas to local textiles, this Christmas bazar has something for people from across all age groups. The happening fair is spread over 25 stalls selling Christmas goodies, ornaments, winterwear, boots as well as ethnic wear for the upcoming wedding season. Go, have fun with your buddies!

Where: DLF City Club 4, Gurugram

When: December 25

Timing: 11am to 6pm

3. Christmas Carnival

From munching on yummy Christmas specialties to indulging in fun-filled activities, you are sure to have oodles of fun at this much-awaited carnival! Here, you can experience live counters for a variety of delectable treats to munch on along with many entertaining activities such as a musical Santa, an Igloo House, a giant Christmas tree, fun selfie booths and a dance floor with a DJ! Don’t forget to check out the adventure rides, a trampoline and other games specially curated for kids. What more do you need for a fun-filled day?

Where: Club Vita, Park Place, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram

When: December 24

Timing: Noon to 9pm

4. Christmas Market at Ambra

Treat yourself at this Christmas pop-up market as it has many handpicked artisanal brands and products ranging from the fashion and lifestyle to decor and snacks categories. Rest assured, you won’t go empty-handed from here. You’ll find brands like Darima Farms, Darkins Chocolate, Living & Roots and even some live performances to make the most of your day here with friends and family.

Where: Ambra, Alaknanda Market, GK-2

When: December 24 to 27

Timing: 1 pm to 7 pm

5. The Pit Stop Christmas Market at DLF Mall of India

The Sorbet Soiree is handpicking designers coming from fashion, jewellery, luxury, home decor, beauty, and art worlds to showcase their products at this pop-up event. Every designer will have their own pop-up for three days on the ground floor. You will certainly go home with a truckload of Christmas gifts for everyone! The entry is free here.

Where: DLF Mall of India

When: December 23 to 25

Timings: 11am to 9pm