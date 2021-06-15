New Delhi: In today’s good news for travellers, Spicejet had announced on Monday that Delhi-bound passengers from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are not required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report anymore. Yes, you heard us right! Also Read - New Mutant Delta Plus Variant of Coronavirus Identified. All You Need To Know

Important update for passengers travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For detailed state-wise travel guidelines, please visit https://t.co/DcrggHbuUQ. pic.twitter.com/4sxalR5J7J — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 13, 2021

Other Details

Notably, the airline also informed that all passengers traveling to countries which make it mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR test report must ensure that their reports carry a QR code linked to the original report.

In a bid to show support to the frontline workers who were fighting tooth and nail against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the airline had earlier announced a discount of up to 30 per cent on its base fares to healthcare professionals, which will be available on SpiceJet’s entire domestic network.

Please note that the offer is applicable for bookings and travel until September 30.

“Passengers need to submit a valid ‘Healthcare professional ID or Registration number as issued by a Government body such as Medical Council of India (MCI), State Medical Council or Indian Nursing Council (INC)’ or government-approved healthcare organisation for which the healthcare professional works, while making the booking,” the airline said.

“Passengers are also required to provide the ID used for bookings along with government-issued photo ID at the time of check-in or boarding as a proof of their identity.”

Keep following the page for all the latest travel-related updates.