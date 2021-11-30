New Delhi: Owing to the new international travel guidelines which will come into effect from December 1, Wednesday, flyers arriving from Omicron-hit countries are likely to get stuck at the Delhi airport for up to six hours as they might have to wait for the RT-PCR tests, said reports on Tuesday. For the unversed, the Indian government has made Covid testing mandatory for passengers from more than 14 at-risk nations, before they are allowed to leave.Also Read - New Variant Update: First Suspected Case of Omicron Detected in South Korea

Besides, international flyers will have to submit their 14-day travel history and a negative RT-PCR report on Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel. India will mandatorily test all passengers coming from at-risk countries and 5% of all global flyers randomly post-arrival. Sources close to the development said that for each passenger covid test results will take between four to six hours. “The company handling RT-PCR tests can process 400-500 tests an hour. Efforts are being made to ramp up testing facilities”, NDTV reported quoting sources. Also Read - Omicron Scare: Bharat Biotech Studying If Covaxin Shot Will Work on New Covid Variant

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has made all necessary arrangements in the wake of the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre. A video doing rounds on social media platforms showed that chairs at the lounge area are socially distanced and kept in long rows. Additionally, a rapid PCR test facility for Covid-19 has been set up at the airport to cater to passengers, especially those arriving from ‘at-risk’ nations where the Omicron variant has been detected. Also Read - India vs South Africa: Proteas Appreciates BCCI For Continuing 'A' Tour; Promises Secure Bio-Bubble for Indian Players

“We are aware of the requirements of the new advisory and would be ready with all necessary arrangements on time keeping in mind the fresh guidelines and passenger convenience,” a GMR spokesperson said in a statement. GMR Group is the majority stakeholder in Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

“We have made similar arrangements earlier as well during previous waves of the pandemic. We will ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocol during the stay of passengers inside the terminal,” the spokesperson said.

Other major airports, including Hyderabad and Bengaluru, are also stepping up efforts to deal with the emerging situation in the wake of the emergence of the new coronavirus strain.