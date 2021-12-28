New Delhi: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday decided to enforce ‘yellow’ alert of the Graded Response Action Plan in the city. The ‘yellow’ alert involves restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and public transport buses among others.Also Read - Delhi's Daily Covid-19 Tally Witnesses Massive Spike, 331 Fresh Cases Registered; Night Curfew Begins Today

"As the Covid-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon," news agency ANI quoted Arvind Kejriwal as saying after the meeting.

Here are the rules that air travellers, flying from abroad or domestically, will be required to follow upon landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi:

International flyers will be moved to hotels upon arriving at the national capital, which will be turned into a quarantine facility. Due to the rise in COVID cases, random sample collection of flyers will be done for passengers arriving from states witnessing a surge in cases. Passengers will be allowed to exit after their sample is collected. All passengers will have to undergo thermal screening post-arrival. If anybody is travelling on a connecting flight and is not leaving the airport, they will have to refer to guidelines of the respective arrival states.

Quarantine rules in Delhi

Passengers who test positive for the virus, will have to quarantine for 10 days at home or a COVID Care Centre (CCC)/Community Health Centre (CHC)/hospital. International travellers will be required to submit a self-declaration form on Air Suvidha Portal before scheduled travel. Passengers transiting or originating from at-risk countries will be informed by the airlines to undergo post-arrival testing, quarantine if tested negative, and stringent isolation. All international passengers will have to submit samples post-arrival which will be self-paid. If tested negative, they will have to undergo mandatory 7-day quarantine, and then undergo tests again on the 8th day. If they test negative again, they will self-monitor for another 7 days. International passengers coming from non-risk countries in India will be allowed to leave the airport. However, they will have to self-monitor their health for 14 days.

Covid cases in Delhi

Delhi reported the highest single-day spike in cases in six months yesterday, with 331 new cases. The positivity rate was also above 0.5 per cent for two days, which, according to GRAP, is the scale for a yellow alert.

GRAP is based on positivity rate, new Covid cases and the number of oxygen beds. There are four levels — yellow, amber, orange and red.