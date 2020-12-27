India is all set to run its first-ever automatic and driverless metro train on December 28 and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is also going to launch the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) on the same date for travelling on the Airport Express Line. Since the announcement for the same has been made, people are eager to know all about the National Common Mobility Card. Here, we will answer all your questions regarding the same one by one. Also Read - What Does Delhi Metro's 2020 Journey Look Like in 4 Photos? See Viral Post

What is the National Common Mobility Card?

It is an indigenously made inter-operable transport card that will help you not only to pay for your ride in the metro but also help you enter and exit a metro station. Also, with the help of the National Common Mobility Card, you can pay for your parking, bus service, toll taxes, retail shopping, and even withdraw money.

What is the need for a National Common Mobility Card?

In India, public transport is extensively used as it is economical. Also, people prefer doing cash payment that has multiple challenges like handling and revenue leakage that can impact the economy of India. Moreover, those who use digital payment modes have various apps and cards to do the same. To make digital payment easier for them and to promote it too, National Common Mobility Card will play a significant role. You just need one card and you are good to go out.

How can we use the National Common Mobility Card?

Your mobile phone will work as a smart card. You will be able to generate QR codes in your phone to enter or exit through automated fare collection (AFC) gates.

Is there any other country that has a National Common Mobility Card?

Yes, there are various developed countries with this type of automatic fare collection system. One of them is South Korea.