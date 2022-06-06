Delhi-NCR: Tired of going out for movies and aesthetic cafes every time you plan an outing with your gang? How about we try something different because there is life beyond clubbing? From malls, heritage sites, amusement parks, and gardens, to cafes and whatnot, there is never a dull moment when in Delhi. There are multiple spots in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon that offer one of the best thrilling experiences apart from the usual. Delhi-NCR is a pop colour mood board encompassing every aspect of life in all its forms, no not even exaggerating. A hub for culture and heritage, it is rustic in its modern ways.Also Read - Palaces Near Delhi NCR: 6 Luxurious Resorts That Offer a Slice of Royalty

Museum of Illusions

No this is not a stereotypical nerdy museum. This is a one of kind museum in the heart of Delhi. It is for everyone out there! The fascinating illusions will blow your mind and knock you off your senses. There is a wide range of exhibits to lay your eyes on and enjoy how it plays tricks with your brains. You can also take some great pictures; a person from their staff is assigned each spot to guide you through the illusions and tell you the right angle for a click. This has to be on your list!

Tip: clear up some space in your mobiles before you go. You are going to need it, trust us.

Venue: A 30-33, 1st Floor, A Block, Inner Circle Connaught Place

Tickets: Rs 690 onwards for adults

Timings: 11 am to 8 pm (Monday – Friday), 11 am to 9 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

Lock N Load: Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar

A colourful session of pointing guns and shooting, the indoor paintball arena in Pacific Mall is a perfect spot for a group of friends to hang out. Shoot some colours, complete your mission and then head out fill your stomachs at the mall itself. The indoor gaming arena allows one to visit this place anytime in any season. They will provide you with proper safety gears before you head into the battle ground.

Venue: 3rd Floor, Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar, New Delhi

Tickets: Depends on the number of paintballs you choose

Time: 11 am -9 pm

SMAAAASH: DLF Mall of India

One of the coolest entertainment centers in town, SMAAAASH offers a mix of VR and AR games along with classic arcade gaming booths. The dark ambience with UV lit bowling space amps up the vibe of the place. One can enjoy rounds of bowling and order some appetizers right from the indoor Bar and Lounge. Get the SMAAAASH card right away and have a quality outing with your gang.

Venue: Dlf Mall Of India, A501, B504, 4th Floor, Sector 18, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

Tickets: One will have to get SMAAAASH card made and recharge according to the games they wish to play

Time: 12:30 pm -11 pm

Adventure Island

Are you a group of adrenaline junkies? Then Adventure Island is the place for you. As the name suggests, this amusement park boasts of around 20 plus fun rides – adventure sports and water activities to pick from. It invites all thrills seekers from across town to indulge in day full of exciting moments.

Venue: Opposite Rithala Metro Station, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini, Delhi – 110085

Tickets: Rs 400 onwards for adults

Time: 11 am to 7pm

Trampoline Park -SkyJumper Gurgaon

Ever wondered how it would be like to fall into a pool of foam bricks? Yes, just the like ones they show on TV. Well, one of the largest trampoline parks in India, SkyJumper offers a real time experience of this. It has 100 wall-to-wall interconnected trampolines, big pools of foam cubes, dodgeball, volleyball (imagine volleying on a trampoline!) and the list goes on. Sounds interesting? It is. Plan your visit now and enjoy hours of gravity defying games.

Venue: ILD Trade Center, Sohna Road, D1 Block, Malibu Town, Sector 47, Gurugram

Tickets: Rs 450 for 30 mins onwards

Time: 11:30 am to 9 pm

Break the mundane rituals and head over to thrill town!

NOTE: Contact these places and visit their websites before planning your day as the cost of tickets and timings get updated regularly. Book your tickets in advance.