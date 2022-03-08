Delta 105, an army theme park in Haryana, has unveiled the longest zipline in the Delhi NCR. It stretches about 224 metres and the starting point is 40 feet high. It allows two people to participate in the adventurous sport simultaneously. Delta 105 is essentially an army theme park where visitors may learn about what it takes to become a soldier.Also Read - Good News For Skywatchers! Rajasthan Introduces 'Night Sky Astro Tourism' In All 33 Districts

The park, which is about a 30-minute drive from Gurugram near Manesar in the village of Pada, is stretched out over a massive 26-acre plot of ground and offers unforgettable experiences. Ten deluxe tents with associated facilities are available at the camp. Also Read - Fiji Travel Update: Fully Vaccinated Indians do Not Have to Stay in Quarantine Anymore

Check out price and other details:

The army theme park opens seven days a week. Valid Student ID required for a student ticket and group tickets only applicable for a minimum of 6 to maximum 15 people. Also Read - Indonesia And Malaysia Travel News: Good News! Covid 19 Travel Ban to be Removed on Foreign Visitors

Price details (inclusive of taxes)

Sr Citizens: Rs 999

Adults: Rs 1199

Students: Rs 799

Kids: Rs 599 (3-4 feet)

Timings

9.30 AM – 5 PM

Other major activities in the theme park:

Smash the Glass activity

Basketball

Archery

Dart

Gun Shoot

Animal rides

Puppet show

Ghoomer Dance

Nut / Rope dance

Visitors can also discover how to fold a national flag and tie a knot while they are here. The camp also serves a large variety of scrumptious meals throughout the day, which is yet another major attraction at the park.

Major Dinesh Sharma, a retired army officer, and the adventure park’s founder stated that the park’s major goal is to “enable individuals to do something engaging and entertaining while also learning something new.” He further said that he feels great joy coming up with new ideas and innovations.

What are you waiting for? Book your tickets and put on your adventure hat.