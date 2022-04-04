With Epicuria and other amazing eateries and cinema halls dotting the neighbourhood, Nehru Place has quickly become one of our favourite hangout locations in Delhi. Three metro stations nearby – Nehru Place and Kalkaji on the Violet Line, and Nehru Place Enclave on the Magenta Line – this area has become even more connected to the other parts of the city. Nehru Place District Centre is undergoing a substantial renovation by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) which means the citizens can expect a few new developments. A state-of-the-art skywalk will connect Nehru Place Metro Station with the half-century-old commercial complex and will be the most spectacular feature of the makeover project.Also Read - 5 Countries You Must Avoid Travelling to Due to Increase in Covid-19 Cases

Nehru Place versus Bhikaji Cama Place

Nehru Place is Delhi’s largest market for computer-related goods. Portable cabins and designated vending zones are also being prepared so that the shops do not disperse haphazardly. While Bhikaji Cama Place is well-known for housing over 1000 businesses in its area, making it a popular destination for B2B firms. The Delhi Development Authority is planning a magnificent facelift for both Nehru Place and Bhikaji Cama Place. Also Read - Jammu Kashmir Department of Tourism Hosts 7-Day Long Food Festival at The Tulip Garden - See Stunning Visuals

Skywalk and other renovations: What does it mean for pedestrians?

The new renovation design intends to make the Nehru Place Market accessible to pedestrians from all three metro stations. People will not have to cross the congested road because the skywalk will connect the market to the Nehru Place Metro Station. Along the Outer Ring Road, there will be pick-up and drop-off zones that will be accessible to the disabled. Inside the market, an amphitheatre with a large LED screen will be built for cultural events and more. However, the skywalk’s development has caused havoc on the streets below. Also Read - Ladakh Tourism COVID Guidelines: Apricot Blossom Festival 2022 Begins From This Date, Here's All About The Event

As per reports in Curly Tales, Bhikaji Cama Place, a run-down commercial centre, will be revitalised. A multi-level car parking lot will be built and the ground plaza will be renovated with granite. At the upcoming amphitheatre, visitors can spend time in the Instagram-worthy green corridor and make the most of their visit to Delhi’s premier markets.