New Delhi: The number of people suspected to have been infected with the new Omicron Covid variant in Delhi has increased to 27, of which 17 of them have tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

"A total of 27 Omicron suspects coming through various flights from abroad are currently admitted in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital," he said, adding that out of the total suspects, 17 have tested positive for Covid and the remaining 10 are their contacts.

"All have been admitted in the LNJP hospital… It is our endeavor to prevent the spread of Omicron in any way from international arrivals landing at airport."

Talking about the preventive measures, Jain underlined the mandatory use of masks and to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour in an effort to prevent the third wave of the pandemic.

Amid the rising concerns about the new variant, here’s what travellers flying to Delhi need to keep in mind:

International arrivals must mandatorily carry a negative RT-PCR report.

If tested positive, the passengers are expected to observe strict isolation and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

If the report comes back as negative, passengers will observe a 7-day home quarantine. They will be tested again on the eighth day.

A separate facility is arranged for institutional quarantine with 40 beds at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital.

Passengers flying from countries that are not high-risk are advised to self-monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

Random testing will be conducted for 5 percent of such passengers.

The cost of testing such passengers and their samples will be borne by the Civil Aviation Ministry and sent for genome sequencing.

Children below 5 years of age will be exempt from this testing. If a child has symptoms, then he/she will be tested.

Notably, there are no further changes in domestic and cargo operations, and such operations continue to operate normally. The travellers are further advised to check the latest Covid-19 protocol as well as Visa normally before commencing their journey.

The capital city has reported one Omicron case so far. The infected person had travelled from Tanzania.

However, 17 cases of the variant were detected across the nation on Sunday alone, which increased the overall total to 21 in India since the outbreak of Omicron was first reported in South Africa.