Mumbai and Delhi are two of the biggest metropolitan cities of India. Both of them are fighting for the spot of the most epic or the best city that the country has to boast about. Whether it is from the point of view of a traveller or a person who is planning to live in either of these cities, here are some parameters to bottom down on. Here is my list of a few pointers. Let’s see which city actually makes the cut!

1. Infrastructure

The Infrastructure of Delhi is probably a notch or two better than that of Mumbai. The wide roads of Delhi beat the traffic struck ones of Mumbai. Mumbai: 0 Delhi: 1

2. Street Shopping

From Dilli Haat, Janpath, Paharganj, Sarojini Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar to Karol Bagh and Connaught Place, Delhi has the best places for street shopping. When it comes to Hight Street Fashion too, the National Capital is for sure the place where the latest styles reach first! Mumbai: 0 Delhi: 2

3. Night Life

When it comes to the swankiest of clubs or the shadiest of bars, Mumbai has this one. Who are we kidding? After all, it’s the city that never sleeps. Mumbai: 1 Delhi: 2

4. Food

Is there anything in the entire world that could probably beat what you’ll find at Parathe Wali Galli? Naah! Delhi as this one without a second thought. Mumbai: 1 Delhi: 3

5. Safety

Everyone has their own take on this one, however, most will probably agree that it is safer in Mumbai even post-sunset and you don’t need to be worried about it getting late too often. Mumbai: 2 Delhi: 3

6. Better Weekend Getaways

Lonavala, Khandala, Mahabaleshwar, Matheran, Alibagh, Kamshet, Kashid, Amboli, Karjat, or even as a matter of fact, Goa is just a few hours from Mumbai., Who’re we kidding? Mumbai has taken this one without a tough competition! Mumbai: 3 Delhi: 3

7. Entertainment

Seriously? Is there even a doubt? From Prithvi Theatre to RK Studios, from stand up comedy to music gigs Mumbai has it all. And of course, Bollywood is in Mumbai. Just saying. Mumbai: 4 Delhi: 3

8. History And Heritage

Delhi has had its prestigious place in the history of our country for over 3 centuries now. It has greatly been influenced by several great eras and has several monuments standing testimony to that. Mumbai: 4 Delhi: 4

9. Education

Delhi has some of the best universities and institutions to pursue studies of humanities and several other subjects. Mumbai: 4 Delhi: 5

10. Seashore

No matter what Delhi has, it will probably never have a seashore and a beach. Period. Mumbai: 5 Delhi: 5

11. Fashion

Delhi is known as the fashion capital of India. The biggest and most luxurious brands in the world may their way into the country through Delhi! Mumbai: 5 Delhi: 6

12. Connectivity

Though Delhi has the famous Metro, Mumbai has the metro, monorail, local trains, local buses, rickshaws and taxis that turn out to be better than the facilities of Delhi. Mumbai: 6 Delhi: 6

May be, just may be, Delhi and Mumbai have just as many cool attributes for one to want to visit both cities for sure!