Delhi Rains: So what should couples do this monsoon to increase their romantic inclinations? Yes, you can engage in more romantic monsoon activities than just sharing an umbrella. Well of course nothing compares to the joy that a satisfying meal and a cup of steaming coffee or tea may bring us now that monsoon season has arrived. Monsoon brings more joy than anything else to Delhi-walas, so you should absolutely take advantage of it. Here's how.

1. Hog on The Scrumptious Delicacies During Monsoon

The enormous range of Indian snacks and other innovative foods makes Delhi's monsoon the ideal time for a snack. Cafe Lota is best described as having a hint of elegance and serenity. The spot to get away from the city's noise and bustle and find some peace and quiet is one of the nicest portions of Delhi, with a touch of boldness in its flavours. Sit on one of the many rooftop cafes in Connaught Place, Hauz Khas Village, or Khan Market to fully enjoy Delhi's panoramic vista.

2. Romantic Long Drive With Your Partner

Make the most of your day with a long drive during the monsoon. Take a lengthy drive to Murthal and stop at one of their dhabhas to enjoy their fabled paranthas, including Haveli, Mannat, Amrik Sukhdev, etc. The monsoon season is a terrific time to hang out in forts. Travelling around India Gate is always enjoyable, especially when it is pouring rain. They offer you a chance to capture a powerful photo with looming clouds in the background because of their inherently grandiose structures.

3. Visit Book Cafes in The Ideal Weather

Just picture yourself reading your favourite book while indulging in some mouthwatering snacks and enjoying a gorgeous view of the rain pouring outside your window. This is what we refer to as heaven, yes. If you and your partner enjoy reading together, head to gorgeous locations like Jugmug Thela, Cafe Turtle, and The Reader’s cafe. A rainy day in Delhi that book lovers would adore.

4. Baarish And Hot Chai Date

Delhiites’ affection for a cup of chai surpasses and outranks even the most romantic love tales. If you want tea during the rains, visit some of Delhi’s oldest tea shops, which are the best given the climate. For a hot beverage, visit Chandni Chowk or Old Delhi’s winding streets. Alternatively, stop by Wazirduddin Ji’s tea shop near Jama Masjid for his unique butter tea. Looking for a peaceful, private, and appealing spot in the corner? Visit the Triveni Cafe, where they serve mouthwateringly wonderful chai pakora and much, much, much more.

5. Take a Walk in The Nature

In the monsoon, the wilderness comes to life with chattering birds and vibrant flora. If you’re lucky enough to see a peacock, there is nothing better than witnessing it extend its feathers and dance in the rain. As soon as it starts to rain, head to Sanjay Van, Kamala Nehru Ridge, or the Central Ridge next to Chanakyapuri. With the rain, the large open spaces in and around India Gate and the nearby parks also get greener.

So next time the monsoon season starts, remember how it could be the perfect time for romance!