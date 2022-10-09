Delhi Rains: Piping cups of tea or coffee are already being made, little coverall are out and fans are not winding up in some homes already. Winter is here? Is it? Well, not yet. It is just spells of incessant showers that have drenched the capital top to bottom and everywhere in between too! Has this bin mausam barsat spilled water on your plans? Fret not, we have curated a list of things that people in Delhi-NCR can indulge in when it rains.Also Read - LIVE | Delhi Weather Forecast Update: Rains Play Spoilsport For Sunday Plans; Several Flights to Capital City Delayed

EK GARAM CHAI KI PYALI

Come rains, hot cups of tea and coffee are already on the stoves along with the best companion for this weather – pakoras. Craving it? Then make it now! With soft music playing in the backdrop from old songs to new, such weather calls for a wholesome quality time with friends and families. Also Read - Large Portion of Greater Noida's Express Astra Road Caves in Amid Heavy Rainfall

MOVIE MARATHON

When it rains on a weekend, it gets super lazy, right? Rather than idealing around, make the most of it and watch all those movies sitting on your watch list since forever. Make some popcorn , chai-pakora or anyother go to movie food. Also, you can do aNetflix party or over Discord and have a movieday with your lovedones! Also Read - IMD Predicts More Rains For Delhi And THESE 10 States, Downpour To Continue For 3 Days

A BOOKED RAINY DAY FOR HOBBIES

Cool breeze, petrichor in the aura, pitter patter on those railings and window panes makes up for an idyllic space to read a book. Daily mundane husltles often do not leave time for indulging in activities we love. Therefore, read books, maybe cook or paint that canvas red.

Now time for outdoor stuff

DELHI RAINS: HERITAGE WALK

Yeh mausam ka jaddu hai mitwaaa

Yes, you read that right, exploring monuments in Delhi that too during rainsis one different experience all together. With or without an umbrella, walking through the vestiges of Delhi’s heritage is a unuqe experience to be cherished for ever. Here are few monuments one can visit when it rains:

Humayuns’Tomb

Safdarjung Tomb

Haus Khas Villahe

Red Fort Comples

Jantar Mantar

Qutub Minar

LONG DRIVE PE CHAL CHAL…

Cue your rains playlist, grab some snacks on the way and take a drive by. While lot of people chose to stay at home on a rainy day, going for long drives to India Gate, Murthal or anywhere else will give a hygge to life.

P.S: Do check routes to avoid though! (* wink wink * )

A WALK ON A RAINY DAY AND A PHOTOSHOOT

Lodhi Garden, Haus Khas Village are some of the best places to take a refreshing walk. One can also go to nearby parks and indulge in some nature photography too. If you are not so much worried about getting muddy feet, this could be a great way to have a tinge of fun from the mundane. Also, how about rowing those paper boatd in puddle! Hello nostalgia.

CAFE HOPPING

Well, exploring rooftop cafes, aesthetic restaurants or book cafes can always be explored. Food is always fulling experience in any season.

From getting that chak dhoom dhoom vibe by dancing in the rains to sitting at home and listen to rim jhim gire sawan, there is a lot one can do to make a rainy day count.

What is your favourite thing to do when in rains? Let us know in the comments!