Most Adventurous Road Trips in India: If your Dil too craves for a place to say Hi to, here is a list of once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity road trips that define adventure and urge you to live your life to the fullest. Pack your bags, polish your vehicles and set off to these most magnificent places offering not only the most scenic views but also a tryst with the cultural and historical diversity of this country. Map the length and breadth of this enigma called India and make the best of memories.

Delhi to Leh via Srinagar

The Trail: Delhi – Pathankot- Patnitop – Srinagar – Sonmarg – Kargil – Mulbek- Lamayuru – Leh (1,250 kms) Also Read - Recreating Dil Chahta Hai! Bombay to Goa - A Quintessential Road Trip Straight From The Bucket List

In this most sought-after trip, the journey is more exciting than the destination. The passage goes through the most arresting sceneries full of greenery, all thanks to pine, cedar and deodar forests. Up until Srinagar where you can halt to enjoy boat ride at the Dal lake and relish the beauty of wonderful gardens. The last stretch, from Sonmarg to Leh encompasses jaw-dropping landscapes as mountains change colour and texture at every turn. The beautiful confluence of Indus & Zanskar Rivers called Sangam is a scene only seen once in a lifetime. Right time to visit these places is from June to September which means NOW is the best time. This dream-come-true journey will take 3-4 days to complete which are bound to be the best days of your life.

Sangla Valley, Kinnaur

The Trail: Delhi-Shimla-Sarahan-Sangla-Chitkul-Kalpa (578 kms)

Sangla valley in Kinnaur is situated in the northeast corner of Himachal Pradesh. The Baspa River flows in the Valley that is surrounded by forested slopes. The journey begins from NH1 and then driving through the beautiful Shivalik foothills to reach Shimla. Then drive along the fierce Sutlej River to reach Karchham, where a split in the road will put in a dilemma. One way from there will take you to Spiti and another one to Sangla valley. This latter one, 18 km stretch, is a narrow winding road with hair-raising gorges & cliffs high above the Baspa River gushing below. Hence, you have to make your choice. Sangla valley is rich in Apple, Apricot, Wall-nut, Cedar tree orchards and glacial streams with trout fish. Who would not want to miss that? Another 22kms drive will take you to Chitkul, the last village of India beyond which lies Tibet. Nearby, Kamru village hosts one of the oldest forts in Himachal. Then finally head to Kalpa to see some of the most stunning views of Himachal Pradesh. The trip will take 4 days to complete and the best time to go is from June to September.

Jorhat to Mechuka

The Trail: Jorhat – Dibrugarh – Pasighat – Aalo – Mechuka (540 kms )

The trip takes you from south to north along the river Brahmaputra. It is one of the longest road trips in northeast India. This trip starts from Jorhat, which is the getaway to upper Assam. This route passes through many forest hills, vast meadows, and small hamlets. This road trip offers beautiful landscapes, an amazing opportunity to experience culture of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. You can stop by Majuli, the largest river island in India. Here, you can meet the Garo tribes. And when you reach Mechuka, you can meet the Mechuka tribals. You can go for this road trip any time of the year.

Guwahati to Moreh

The Trail: Guwahati-Shillong-Imphal-Moreh ( 593 kms)

It is the longest trip in northeast India. A trip through four major states of the North-East: Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur. For the spellbinding experience of sunset in Guwahati, lush green landscapes of Imphal, traveling through the clouds in Shillong, this trip is an all-time favourite of adventure lovers. Not only are these states best known for their natural beauty but also, opportunities to traverse through cultural landscapes of these four states. The city roads are thronged by eateries. You can halt at each of the major cities and explore them in details.

Chennai to Munnar via Pondicherry

The Trail: Chennai-Pondicherry -Trichy-Dindigul-Udumalai-Munnar (620 kms)

Head south along the East Coast Road to Pondicherry, a major pitstop on this journey. Experience unique French-influenced culture, beautiful beaches, and unforgettable hospitality. Witness a fine blend of modernity and tradition at Tiruchiappalli. Other stops on this journey are also unique for their historical significance. Dindigul region served as a border for 3 major kingdoms of South India. Palani is famous for the Murugan Temple. Engulfed by the Western Ghats, Udumalai or Udumalpet is a section with many hairpin bends. Then finally escape to the hills of Munnar, city with well-maintained roads, great views of the sea and the tea plantations, and amazing weather make this a road trip to remember. The route is replete with amazing dhabas (local shacks) for some delectable food on the go. Best time to visit is from October to March.

Goa to Kodagu (Coorg)

The Trail: Goa-Gokarna-Murudeshwar-Bhatkal-Udupi-Mangaluru-Madikeri-Kodagu (501 kms)

This journey through India’s Western Ghats offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea all through your drive. You can make pit-stops at pristine beaches and stop for coconut water at the roadside stalls. Stop at Gokarna for a glimpse into what paradise looks like and make a stop at Murudeshwar to try your hand at the best scuba diving on the western coast. Soak yourself in the magnificent Abbey Falls at Madikeri and pleasant coffee plantations in the Kodagu district. Monsoon (June to September) is the best time for the nature lovers to go on this trip.

Spread across the length and breadth of this country, these places are landmarks of natural and cultural diversity of this country. Travel, Explore, Learn and Repeat!