Delhi, Get Ready To Explore Timarpur Lake! The Next Big Tourism Spot To Embrace Nature In The City

The lake complex will offer various tourist facilities such as a food cafe, open-air theatre, butterfly park, gallery and auditorium.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/ Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk)

New Delhi: Delhi has a long list of tourist attractions spread across the city at this time. From historical places reflecting the culture and heritage of the Mughal dynasty to places with British architectural buildings, the city has tons of experiences to offer. Apart from being the centre of India’s political power it boasts some of the oldest eating joints in the country, not to forget the colourful bazaars and upscale markets and shopping malls. Delhi is a city with a heart that will make yours skip a beat instantly!

Now the latest addition to the long list of tourist destination is the Timarpur Lake. Located in North Delhi near Vidhan Sabha, Timarpur Lake promises to offers a unique experience for visitors to the city. For those curious, it just 2.5 km from Delhi University’s North Campus.

Spanning over 40 acres, the lake features a Sewage Treatment Plant on-site, which not only feeds clean water into the lake but also aids in water storage.

The development of Timarpur Lake focuses on restoring groundwater. It also aims to create a healthy ecosystem, making it an ideal attraction for nature lovers and eco-conscious travelers.

Surrounded by such magnificence of nature in a bustling city like Delhi, Timarpur Lake is going to be a beautiful escape to spend some amazing moments with your family and friends.

The lake complex will offer various tourist facilities such as a food cafe, open-air theatre, butterfly park, gallery and auditorium. Once the lake complex is opened, visitors will not only enjoy the beauty of the lake but also have access to amenities like a selfie point, a seating area with a stepped plaza, and a museum, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj had informed.

In addition to the attractions within Timarpur Lake in Delhi, its proximity to other popular tourist destinations further enhances its appeal. The Yamuna Biodiversity Park which is 4.5 km away. We have Signature bridge, India’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge, Delhi University and Majnu ka tila, famous place to try some Tibetan and Korean cuisines.

So, Delhi are you ready for Timarpur Lake and have gala time with your loved ones?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.