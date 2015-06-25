Auli is a pretty little in the town in the state of Uttarakhand. Not many people know that it is a great place to ski. It lies on the way to Badrinath and has the view of the world’s mightiest mountain range.

A trip to this beautiful hill station from the national capital, Delhi is a delight. One can see the scenery change from tall skyscrapers to tall snow-clad mountains.

How to reach by road:

The journey from Delhi to Auli is a beautiful one. In fact, the way the backdrop of the places changes is actually amazing and can leave you in awe. Take a bus if you wish to. The journey will take approximately 8 hours. There are buses that pass through Auli to reach Badrinath on a daily basis from Delhi. If you consider driving, it will be one of the best decisions you can probably take. Take the NH1 and Poanta- Hatkoti Road. The distance is overall 395.4 km and will take you somewhere around 7 to 8 hours.