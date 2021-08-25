New Delhi: Good news for travellers is that, soon you will be able to travel by train from Delhi to Mumbai in just 12 hours! Don’t believe us? Well, scroll down to find more about this interesting piece of news.Also Read - ‘Should be Beaten With Chappal’: Amid Narayan Rane’s Arrest, Uddhav Thackeray’s Old Dig at CM Yogi Goes Viral

Delhi to Mumbai by Train in Just 12 Hours Soon – All You Need to Know

As per the latest reports, the Indian Railways is all set to begin working on reducing the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai by increasing the speed of its trains to a maximum of 160 kmph. Isn’t this incredible? Also Read - 'I Am a Big Fan': 28-Year-Old Man is Walking From Srinagar to Delhi in Hope of Meeting PM Modi

Well, even though the Union Cabinet has given its approval for the project two years ago, the groundwork has only started now. Notably, the Delhi-Mumbai route is among the busiest routes of the Indian Railways. Also Read - Rainfall Activity to Drop in Northwest India From Monday, Light Rains Likely in Delhi

Not just Delhi-Mumbai train route, but Delhi-Howrah train route too is being worked upon to reduce the travel time for the passengers, according to the Indian Railways.

Apart from this, the level crossings will also be eliminated to make the route accident-free. The Indian Railways, as per the reports, said in a statement that the electric cables above the train, also known as overhead equipment (OHE), will also be changed during the redevelopment of the tracks.

Meanwhile the Railways said that for both the busy train routes, it will also introduce Train Protection Warning System (TPWS), which is required for high-speed or semi high-speed trains. It further added that the modern automatic machines will be deployed for inspecting and repair work, while cameras will also be installed for monitoring purposes. The Railways will also use radio frequency for signalling and telecom related work.

How excited are you for this one?