New Delhi: Surrounded by the majestic Aravalli Range on all sides and located on the foothills of Taragarh Hill, Ajmer, a popular tourist destination, holds immense historical and religious significance for the people in the country. The beauty of this place is the seamless blending of Hindu culture with Sufi traditions.Also Read - Cold Wave Conditions Back In THESE States This Week. Full IMD Forecast Here

For the history buff, Ajmer has been ruled by various dynasties in the past ranging from Chauhans to Mughals to British and that is exactly the reason why you will find an influence of all these cultures in the contemporary lifestyle and traditions of the people. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: 5 Exciting Getaways in India For Couples to Welcome New Year 2022

Here we have curated a list of some of the exciting places to visit in Ajmer on your next trip. Check them out. Also Read - Good News! Spicejet Offers Domestic Tickets Starting at Rs 1,112 in Winter Sale. Deets Inside

5 Exciting Sightseeing Options in Ajmer For The Wanderlust in You

1. Anasagar Lake

The stunning Ana Sagar Lake is an artificial lake built by Anaji Chauhan who was the grandfather of Prithvi Raj Chauhan. It is spread across an area of around 13 km. The lake was built between 1135 and 1150 AD. It is one of the must-visit places in the city to unwind and relax.

2. Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra

We’ll talk about the famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah but first let us look at the Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra, another famous mosque in the city. Built in Indo-Islamic style of architecture, Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra, as the name indicates, is basically a mosque which was constructed in two and half days. According to the popular beliefs, this mosque was built by converting a Jain temple into a mosque during the Mughal era. In fact, the interiors of the mosque resemble a Hindu temple and you will still find some inscriptions written in Sanskrit on the pillars.

3. Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Ajmer Sharif Dargah is the soul of this city. This is the tomb of the famous Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, also known as Garib Nawaz, which is visited by not only Muslim pilgrims but devotees of all faiths. This can happen only in India! Since this divine shrine was built by the Mughals in the 13th century, it has elements of the rich Mughal architecture, such as tombs, courtyards and gates – Nizam Darwaza, Shah Jahan Darwaza and Buland Darwaza.

4. Taragarh Fort

Taragarh Fort is a must-visit place in Ajmer. Built in Rajasthani style of architecture, the monument sits on a hillock providing panoramic views of the stunning city below. Also, picturesque views of Kota city especially after sunset are most prominent from the Taragarh Fort. Some of the main highlights of the Taragarh Fort are huge water reservoirs―Bhim Burj, Miran Saheb ki Dargah and Rani Mahal.

5. Akbar’s Palace and Museum

In a bid to keep an eye on the neighbouring rulers and to use as a royal retreat, Mughal Emperor Akbar built this palace in Ajmer. It is an architecture marvel and it also houses a black marble idol of Goddess Kali. The palace is widely known for its museum, which is called the Ajmer Government Museum, Archaeological Museum as well as Bharatpur Museum. It has several interesting items on display, including archaeological artefacts, exquisite sculptures, arms, paintings, inscriptions and more.

How to Reach Ajmer

By Air:

Approximately 135 kilometres from Ajmer city, the Sanganer Airport located in Jaipur is the nearest airport from Ajmer. The airport is well-connected to major metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai. Once you reach at the airport, you can hire a cab to reach Ajmer.

By Road:

Ajmer is well-connected by road as it is located on the National Highway 8. There are regular government as well as private AC and Non AC buses available, which connect Ajmer to major cities like Delhi, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Jaisalmer.

By Train:

The Ajmer Junction railway station comes on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad-Jaipur-Delhi line. It connects Ajmer to all major Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Allahabad, Kolkata and Lucknow. You can hire either a taxi or an auto-rickshaw from the railway station to reach your hotel or any place in the city.

Best Time to Visit Ajmer

You can visit Ajmer all through the year; however, the time period between October and March can be considered as the best time to visit this place due to its pleasant weather.