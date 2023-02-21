Home

World Book Fair 2023: Time To Lose Some Shelf-Control Biblophiles As The Much Awaited Even Is Here

World Book Fair 2023:

Delhi: Attention bibliophiles! The much awaited event of the year for you is finally here. Yes, time to make some space on your book shelves, or may be not, and get ready to splurge as the world book fair 2023 is here in Delhi. The scent of those new book leaves, those colourful illustrations that make you buy a book and not for the content, the feeling is unexplainable.

Not to forget, this is a great opportunity to purchase as a many book as you want on discounts and what not. Also, a great day to find those writers you never find otherwise.

The National book Trust (NBT) of India has announced the New Delhi World Book Fair.

Dates: February 25- March 5, 2023

February 25- March 5, 2023 Time: 11 Am to 8 PM

11 Am to 8 PM Venue: Pragati Maidan, Delhi

Pragati Maidan, Delhi Nearest Metro Station: Pragati Maidan Metro station on blue line.

While the ticket bookings is yet to be announced, one can buy tickets at the Pragati Maidan metro station too once the counters open. Also keep a look out as their are discounts for college and school students every years.

Delhi World Book Fair has every genre. From fiction, non-fiction, children’s literature, self-help etc. There are special segments for education where student can get books as per their school boards for exam preparation as well.

Not to forget, limited edition comic books are often found here at relatively cheap prices. If you are someone who like to own those yellow coloured pages, vintagy looking copies from the world of JAne Austen or any one else, book fair is the place.

One get several good books at great discounts here.

Tips For Book Fair Shopping

It is advisable to travel via metro to ditch the traffic.

Keep enough cash as sometimes digital payments might take time due to network issue.

Wear comfortable shoes as there can be a lot of walking.

Get their as soon as possible to avoid rush time.

Carry water bottles as there are not many shops inside the auditoriums.

Stay tuned for latest update son the book fair!

