In what comes as a good news for the people in Delhi, the National Zoological Park in the city is all set to reopen for the visitors on April 1 after remaining closed for almost a year due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 global health scare. Also Read - A Birthday Party for Gujarat Zoo's 2-yr-old Hippo 'Mangal'

According to reports, the Zoo has become more aesthetic in a span of one year, and also witnessed an increase in the number of species of animals– a fresh and delightful change that is expected to attract more visitors this time around. Also Read - Delhi Zoo's Famous White Tigress Kalpana Dies at 13, IVRI Confirms Death Out of Renal Failure And Not Covid-19

Meanwhile a large number of cameras have also been installed in the Delhi zoo, and a lot of measures undertaken for the welfare of animals. Also Read - Delhi Zoo Scare: Man Jumps Inside Lion's Enclosure, Officials Tranquilise it to Save Him | Watch

Experts believe that during the peak of Covid phase and lockdown, a “positive change” was observed in the behaviour of animals. The zoo staffer, upon noticing it, upped the facilities provided to the animals in their enclosures. Zoo authorities told media that the animals looked “very happy” due to which their appetite also increased.

Delhi Zoo Makeover

The zoo authorities have sincerely worked towards the zoo’s beautification include making the zoo complex look more pleasing so that it scores on the aesthetic front right from its entrance.

Delhi Zoo director Ramesh Kumar Pandey told IANS, “Currently, there are 88 species in the zoo. Last year, there were 83. In 2020, there has been a rise in the number of some species. This year, an attempt is on to increase the total number of species to 100” “The total number of animals including all the species has increased to 1,200. The death rate last year was around 170, but this year about 120 are being reported, which is very low,” he said.

Pandey further said, “Delhi Zoo has a total of 20 per cent old animals that are being taken care of. We have also approached many other zoos to bring in new species of animals. In the coming days, people will see many new animals here.” He said that more than 400 cameras have been installed during the corona period.

Species that witnessed a rise in their number include wild boar, comb duck (nakta), black pheasant, etc.

Even though the Delhi zoo remained closed due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the city, it had a very positive effect on animals. Interestingly, after the nationwide lockdown, the animals are less angry, a little quiet, and seen mostly playing.

Other Details

Moreover an attempt has been made by the officials to present the animals a forest-like environment. Large wooden batches have been placed in the enclosures of carnivorous animals so that the way the animals dig their bodies in the forests, in the same way, they can also scratch their nails while in the enclosures.

An attempt has also been made to give natural-forest like set-up to the birds, which is also showing its effect. In the zoo premises, pictures of wildlife and animals, including wall painting have also been put up.

(With inputs from IANS)