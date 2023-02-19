Delhi’s Most Haunted: Did You Know About The Spooky Mysteries Behind These Famous Places?

Home

Delhi abounds in some great historical sights and pretty gardens but who knew there were spooky associations with them too.

Haunted places in Delhi: The city of Delhi revels in its own glory. With break of dawn to dusky sun sets, the city has modern-vintagy charm to its name. From golden history of several monuments to colourful and beautiful gardens, Delhi has a bit of everything for everyone. But as sunsets and night falls, some of the most famous spots turn spooky (inserting spooky laugh in background). There are several myths and legends that harp on the haunting tales of Delhi.

Delhi abounds in tales of valour. Steeped in colours of culture and heritage, the national capital has several spots that carry legacy of the age old stories of freedom struggle, monuments built by emperors and more. But , several believe that some of these are muted by scary scream, woman clad in white saree, headless soldier and more.

Here are some of the most spooky and haunted places in Delhi.

Lothian Cemetry

Well, a graveyard is the most believable place to have haunted stories written on it. The famous Lothian cemetery has a legit ghost that roams around, according to local lores. The aspect of a beheaded ghost, perfectly acts as a deadly cherry on top for boosting a panic attack. People passing by the place can frequently hear ghostly cries and laughs from this scary haunted place in Delhi. It is said to be of a British soldier who shot himself after the woman he loved married someone else.

Sanjay Van

This 10 km stretched forest is a haven for children and nature lovers during the day. However, it completely transforms into a nightmare by the time day comes to an end. The eerily poised elder women in white and children with shrill evil laughs may follow you into the darkness from which you can’t come out. Sudden pushes, resounding slaps, the disappearance of trinkets, spotting of fog in summer nights may sound funny and amusing to you but not when the entity doing it is not a human. The aura of this place is pretty spooky

Northern Ridge

It is often accounted by numerous eyewitnesses that a ghost of a British gentleman carrying an old-school rifle stroll around in this haunted area in Delhi. You may feel many times that you are being watched. Low reception of mobile network, eerie stillness in the surrounding, no natural sounds of chirping birds or any form of live, sweet fragrances suddenly encompassing you; all of these things are just the beginning. It’s hard to keep a record of the number of unjustified and unexplained disappearances in the area.

Firoz Shah Kotla Fort

Old forts and mysteries go hand in hand. Another believable spot to have great horror stories spook the chill out of a person. This is one of the most famous haunted places to visit in Delhi. So much so that it even finds a mention in the popular book ‘City of Djinns’ by William Dalrymple. This 14th-century fort never ceases to intrigue people. Be it the endless silence that envelops the magnificent ruins or the legends that call this place the haunt of djinns for thousands of years, it is a must-visit for those who love the unearthly mysteries.

People have claimed to hear whispers, have felt unseen things brushing into them suddenly. Here the locals get together every Thursday to appease the spirits by performing rituals and saying prayers. Some even say that the djinns follow you back to your house if they take a fancy to you

Khooni Darwaza

The name says it all. Cries of misery and blood-clotted screams can be overheard at this old monument Quite a number of distinctive stories form the reasons behind this ghostly presence. One is the heinous killing of three princesses, and the other one is the lynching of freedom fighters by British rulers. Regardless of whatsoever narrations behind this, the random fall of temperature and spooky murmurs through the walls of this place are enough to give you chills down your spine.

Note: These are all hearsay, local stories and there has been no substantial proof of any of these things yet. There is no verification or guarantee about these mysterious, spooky stories.

