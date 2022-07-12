Deoghar Airport: Deoghar is a well-liked tourist site and is well-known for its religious and spiritual significance. Good news! At the eagerly anticipated Baba Baidyanath Dham international airport, Jharkhand will experience fresh dawn. The airport at Deoghar, located on 650 acres, is the second in the state after Ranchi. Deoghar Airport will boost tourism and create jobs because a significant portion of the local population depends on tourism for a living.Also Read - Deoghar Airport: People Light Diyas Ahead of PM's Arrival For Historic Inauguration

Deoghar Airport Will Boost Tourism:

The Deoghar Airport, Jharkhand with its specifications, will easily be able to manage passenger influx during peak tourism season.#DeogharAirport pic.twitter.com/23JdxGhYrm — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) July 11, 2022

The spire of the renowned Baba Baidyanath temple in the state served as inspiration for the terminal building’s architecture. The tribal art, handicrafts, and pictures of nearby tourist attractions on exhibit inside the airport show the local culture. Direct access to the renowned Baidyanath Dham will be made possible by the recently constructed airport in Bihar. Also Read - Sustainable Traveller? Here's How You Can Practise Sustainability While Travelling

5 places in Deoghar you must visit to enjoy the benefit of the new airport:

1. Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple

A significant holy journey that Hindus have long regarded with belief, veneration, and piety. One of Lord Shiva’s 12 jyotirlingas, according to Hindu mythology. Millions of Indians travel from all around to visit the temple, especially during the month of Sawan.

2. Trikut Hill

The Trikut Hill itself offers a beautiful vista and is the perfect location for photo ops. During rainy seasons, clouds envelop it, and its slopes give rise to numerous rivulets and streamlets. To get to the hilltop, there are stairs and a walking path you can follow if you want adventure.

3. Nandi Temple

A prominent Nandi Temple is located atop Nandan Pahar, a tiny hill that overlooks the well-known Shiv Temple. According to folklore, when Nandi served as Lord Shiva’s doorkeeper, Ravana once attempted to forcibly enter Shivadham. He was prevented from accessing the grounds of Lord Shiva by Nandi. He was thrown here by Ravana in a fit of rage; as a result, the hill bears his name.

4. Naulakha Temple

In Deoghar, Jharkhand, you may find the Naulakha Mandir. Just 1.5 kilometres away from the main temple lies the Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple, which is well-known and is also 146 feet tall. The temple has a shrine for Radha Krishna, the shepherd prince revered in Hindu mythology as the union of all Godhead, and his wife Princess Radha.

5. Tapovan Caves

The Lord Shiva temple Tapo Nath Mahadev is located in the Tapovan hills, 10 kilometers from Deoghar. A fractured rock that is another draw in this area is said to contain a picture of Lord Hanuman. While touring Deoghar, one cannot afford to miss the Tapovan Caves and Hills, which Lord Shiva blessed with a sense of spirituality in the area.

What are you waiting for? Plan your trip to Deoghar now!