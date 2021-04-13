Manali: Amid the surging coronavirus cases in the country, there are talks to reopen Rohtang Pass for tourists by the end of April. The high mountain pass on the Pir Panjal Range is one of the popular tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh. According to news reports, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is already working to clear snow from the Manali-Leh highway. Also Read - Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Address State At 8.30 PM Today, Likely To Announce Fresh COVID Guidelines | LIVE

Himachal Pradesh is one of the worst-hit states due to the second wave of coronavirus cases in the country. Summer being the peak tourist season hasn't seen much footfall as of now. Hence, hoteliers in the state have asked for the reopening of the Rohtang Pass as this could attract some visitors from across the places.

According to reports, apart from clearing the snow from the Manali-Rohtang highway, the avalanches at Beas nullah are also being cleared. Also, Marhu is expected to reconnect with Manali in a few days.

BRO has not cleared snow from the pass this year as Atal Tunnel has bypassed the highway. However, traffic is expected to be restored on the Manali-Rohtang-Keylong highway by the end of April, the reports suggest.

TOI has quoted Raman Gharsangi, Manali sub-divisional magistrate, “BRO is clearing snow from road on war footing. Tourists will enjoy snow at Marhi and Beas nullah in a few days.”

The Rohtang Pass is usually open from May to November every year for travellers, and is known to be difficult due to its unpredictable weather. The pass is prone to sudden snowstorms that can be quite dangerous. This year, the pass has received lesser snow with some parts having a depth of over 20 ft.

COVID rules for Himachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, according to PTI, tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh will not be “harassed” for a coronavirus negative test report at the State’s borders, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on April 13.

Days after the State government made it mandatory for people coming from seven worst-affected States, including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, to show a COVID-19 negative test report on entering the State, Mr. Thakur said they have put in place a mechanism for monitoring tourists on their arrival at the place of their stay.