Delhi ranked 62nd in the list of the worlds’ best 100 cities for 2021. The chief minister of the National Capital, Arvind Kejriwal, congratulated Delhi residents. The ranking has been done by Resonance Consultancy Ltd. The national capital has been the only city that featured in the list of the world’s best 100 cities for 2021. Delhi has improved its rank from the previous 81st spot. Although the Capital is currently struggling due to rising pollution and a spike in COVID-19 cases. Also Read - COVID-19: With 44,000 New Infections, India's Total Cases Surge to 91.39 Lakh

The Capital faced a major hit as soon as the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Now, with air bubble arrangement with other countries, the travel has picked up. Also Read - Rs 25,000 Fine For Weddings With More Than 100 Guests in Rajasthan | Fresh Guidelines Here

The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2021 are London, New York, Paris, Moscow, Tokyo, Dubai, Singapore, Barcelona, Los Angeles, and Madrid. The said list was revealed by Resonance Consultancy Ltd. Also Read - Lockdown Restrictions Likely to Return in This State Amid Surge in COVID Cases

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi was the only Indian city on the list and has improved its rank from the previous 81st spot.

“Such a good news for all Dilliwalas. All dilli walas have worked so hard in the last six years to make it happen. The world is noticing the positive changes happening in Delhi,” the chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The deputy chief minister in his tweet congratulated Delhiites and the chief minister for his leadership.

“Congratulations to all the proud people of Delhi and @ArvindKejriwal for the leadership. Our beloved Delhi is ranked 62 in World”s Best cities. The only Indian city in the list. There is significant improvement from the past ranking i.e. 81,” he tweeted.

The global ranking of 100 cities with over a million population was released recently by Vancouver headquartered Resonance Consultancy Ltd.

(With inputs from PTI)