Israel: Almost more than a year, after it closed its borders due to the Coronavirus global health scare, Israel is now all set to reopen the country to vaccinated international tourists in May this year. This is good news!

According to news reports, the country's Tourism Ministry recently stated that in the first stage, only a limited number of tourist groups from across the globe will be allowed to enter Israel starting May 23, this year. Reportedly, as per the government's plan, individual visitors will likely be allowed at a later stage.

What about the COVID tests?

Reports suggest that all foreign tourists entering the country will have to undergo COVID tests before boarding flights to Israel, and must also be able to provide a serological test to prove that they have received a COVID-19 vaccine. A negative Covid-19 test from the previous 72 hours is mandatory.

Besides, according to the reports, Israel has already suffered a major economic blow because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in the recent months, Israel has successfully managed to carry out the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which has in turn helped the country to reopen most sectors of the economy.

Times reported that Health Minister Yuli Edelstein along with the Tourism Ministry in a joint statement stated, “After opening the economy, it is time to allow tourism in a careful and calculated manner.”

Referring to this, Yossi Fattal, head of the Israel Incoming Tour Operators Association, an industry trade group, stated that although they welcome the decision, it is worrying the way it is being handled.

He added that the group is not able to comprehend why it is so much easier for a vaccinated Israeli than a tourist who has received the same vaccine to enter the country. He called on Israel to adopt international standards to recognize vaccinations and not rely on serological tests, which he said had privacy concerns.