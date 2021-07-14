During the hiatus from travel over the past year, some might have been looking to the stars to determine when they would next be able to get away. As Indians spend more time at home, our charts and horoscopes might have guidance on the “where” rather than the “when”.Also Read - Goa Travel Update: Fully Vaccinated Tourists Need to Carry COVID Negative Certificate

Imaginative Pisces? Adventurous Aries? Romantic Libra? Globetrotting Gemini? To help travellers address the “where to next”, Booking.com has curated a list of Indian destinations endorsed by Indian travellers and matched these insights with the typical characteristics of the astrology signs. Meaning when the time is right to travel again, these destinations are written in the stars to fulfil our zodiac travel desire. Also Read - Qatar Reopens For Fully Vaccinated International Tourists, Here's Your Complete Guide

Aquarius: Go off the beaten track at Valparai, Tamil Nadu

For Aquarius travellers, who are typically independent and easygoing, a trip to an ‘off the beaten track’ or lesser-known destination might just satisfy their creative minds. Valparai, a relatively unknown hill station in Tamil Nadu has a lot for one to uncover. The destination is a great place to relax, unwind and absorb the serene environment. One can easily let loose in Valparai, be it an adventurous mountain trek, a walk down the Koolangal riverbank, or just enjoying the Monkey Waterfall. That is why Valparai is amongst the top 10 most endorsed country-side destinations by Indian travellers. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 14, Wednesday: Sagittarius May Plan to Travel, Leo Should Beware of Sudden Burst of Anger

Pisces: Indulge in the passion for arts at Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur is a great destination for those with an artistic passion, which is why this is a destination perfectly suited for the artistic and imaginative Pisces, who may be searching for enriching experiences. Endorsed as the number 1 destination by Indian travellers for art, its thriving arts and culture scene has inspired several artists to point themselves to the Pink city. Pisces travellers have so much to discover here, especially in the local markets, such as unique marble cravings, rugs, carpets, pottery and jewellery.

Aries: Get an adrenaline rush at Manali, Himachal Pradesh

An adventurer’s paradise, Manali is the perfect place for pioneering Aries, who has an appetite for thrills. Perched at an altitude of 2,050 m in the mighty Himalayas, Manali is a gateway to skiing in the Solang Valley and trekking in Parvati Valley. Moreover, being situated on the river Beas, it offers travellers, a wide range of watersports including rafting, rappelling, river crossing and more. With mountain adventures beckoning from all directions, Manali is the perfect destination for Arians.

Taurus: Spend some quality time with family at Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Synonymous with family travel, Ooty is on top of the endorsed destinations for family travel by Indian travellers travelling domestically. This is the perfect destination for Taurus, who are most likely to enjoy simple pleasures and cherish spending time with family. Ooty is home to several sightseeing wonders, including the Botanical gardens, Avalanche lake, Doddabetta peak, Deer park, Kamraj Sagar dam and more! These are perfect for you and your loved ones to capture that perfect family portrait.

Gemini: Bar-hopping at Candolim, Goa

Candolim, a popular shopping and entertainment hub in Goa, is an ideal destination for the Geminis, who are usually outgoing and bubbly. Candolim has been amongst the top three destinations endorsed for restaurants & bar hopping by Indian travellers. Apart from the booming nightlife, Geminis can add some aesthetics and #wanderlust to the ‘gram with shots at The Old Lighthouse Tower and Lower Aguada Fort & Sinquerim Fort. Candolim is also the top 3 most endorsed destinations by Indian travellers for bar hopping.

Cancer: Meet up with friendly people at Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Cancerian visitors, whose main personality trait is being caring and friendly, will appreciate the welcoming personas of the people of Mahabaleshwar. Mahabaleshwar is the second most endorsed destination by Indian travellers for its friendly people. Visit the Mapro garden with your friends to soothe your sweet tooth or go strawberry picking at one of the many strawberry farms in Mahabaleshwar. Boating in Venna lake is also a popular activity whilst in this hill station, or enjoy a friendly race of go-carting with your pals.

Leo: Exploring paragliding at Kalimpong, West Bengal

For Leos, who are searching for travel experiences to match their courageous and brave personality, a trip to Kalimpong, West Bengal needs to be on top of their bucket list. Kalimpong. Explore its idyllic natural beauty with Neora Valley National Park and the Cactus Nursery where you can witness unique wildlife and flora. Skydiving and paragliding at Durpin Dara Hill or a visit to the infamous Haunted Morgan House will send chills down your spine. This little cove of adventure is where you need to go to experience that exhilarating thrill you have been longing for making Kalimpong the second most endorsed destination for paragliding on Booking.com by Indian travellers.

Virgo: Sustainable travel at Gangtok, Sikkim

Gangtok is a beautiful sustainable destination in the North East. Virgos, who are caring and compassionate, will be impressed with the number of nature trails they can take here. From trekking to picnics at the Seven Sisters waterfalls, to a yak safari along Tsomgo Lake, Gangtok is booming with options of exploration that are eco-friendly and sustainable, and where you learn new stories with every new person you meet. The city of Gangtok is amongst the top 10 endorsed destinations for nature lovers by Indian travellers on Booking.com.

Libra: Full of love at Udaipur, Rajasthan

Libra is a star sign that is ruled by the planet of love, Venus, which simply means that they love to be in love. When searching for destinations that will sweep Libras off their feet, Udaipur in Rajasthan is the topmost endorsed destination by Indian travellers on Booking.com for romance. This charming lake town’s magnificent Havelis and cobbled street offer a look into the glorious past. Adding to the charm are the finest resorts and hotels making Udaipur a perfect romantic getaway. While in Udaipur, one can enjoy a captivating boat ride on Lake Pichola, witness the stunning sunset at Fateh Prakash Palace or enjoy a romantic dinner overlooking the Ambrai Ghat.

Scorpio: City-travel in Hyderabad, Telangana

If there’s one thing Scorpios have in common, it is that they are an ambitious bunch. When seeking out a destination to fuel their determination, Scorpios can tap city travel that hosts a myriad of ‘must-visits,’ and what better than Hyderabad, a destination that is in the top 3 most endorsed destinations by Indian travellers for city travel. When it is safe to travel, huddle up with your friends with a determination to checking-off all the treasures the city has to offer. You can consider a food walk along Charminar, shop at Laad Bazaar, indulge in some exquisite Hyderabadi dum biryani, and even paraglide at the Adventure Club.

Sagittarius: Explore the cultural heritage at Amritsar, Punjab

This is a city of true wonders and is historically very prominent. Sagittarius travellers, who are known for their zest for life and learning new things, will enjoy learning the local culture and heritage and finding something special in Amritsar. While in Amritsar, one can visit Jallianwala Bagh, or take a tour of Ranjit Singh’s museum and Gobindgarh Fort for historical knowledge. Amritsar is amongst the top 3 most endorsed destinations by Indian travellers for its culture, perfectly suited for the Sagittarius travellers.

Capricorn: Indulge in outdoor activities at Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Capricorn is the most practical star-sign, but they are also known to be brave, which means an action-packed adventure might be very appealing for them to take on new challenges for their resilient personalities. Look no further than Rishikesh which is hailed as the ‘adventure capital of India’ and is also one of the top endorsed destinations for outdoor activities on Booking.com by Indian travellers. When it is safe to do so, plan a trip to Rishikesh and include mountain biking, paragliding, white water river rafting and bungee jumping to your itinerary to get pulses racing.

Methodology: Destinations endorsed for the categories mentioned above (destinations endorsed for art, culture, paragliding, bar hopping, restaurants, friendly locals, romantic spots, adventure, countryside spots, family travel, nature, city trips ) by Indian travellers on Booking.com.