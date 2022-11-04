Movie Buffs Alert! Dharamshala Film Festival Begins At Foothills Of Himalayas. Dates, Tickets, Venue

Time to rejoice movie buffs as Dharamshala film festival is back offline after two years. Know dates, venue prices and more.

Dharamshala Film Festival Begins! Enjoy Films At Foothills Of Himalayas. All We Know (Image: Pixabay)

Dharamshal Film Festival 2022: Picture yourself sitting at an elevation of 1,400 ft, surrounded by chilly winds and mountain backdrops along with a hot cup of chai and a brilliant list of films to view from all around the world. The Dharamshala International Film Festival brings forth this unconventional experience in the cosmopolitan mountain town, home to the notable Dalai Lama and the Tibetan community.

Tickets, Venue, Dates

Venue: The Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts

Dates: 3rd November 2022 to 6th of November 2022

Where to book: www.insider.in

Ticket prices: From INR 750 to INR 10,00

All About DIFF 2022

This year the Dharamshala Film Festival will be organized in a bhybrid version. While enjoying the films by the surreal views will be limited till November 6, online access will be granted to viewers for a longer time.

During the pandemic, this was the only big film festival in Indi a that was translated to an online version.

Held in the foothills of the Himalayas, those attending the 11th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival are in for a visual treat. This year, the festival has tied up with Picturetime’s MDMT (Mobile Digital Movie Theatre) to screen an eclectic mix of independent features, documentaries, shorts and animation films in two of the latter’s state-of-the-art inflatable digital cinemas.

The lineup includes 80 films from 32 countries, which includes 21 feature films, 16 documentaries and 43 short films. These include special screenings of Writing with Fire, the Oscar-nominated documentary by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Sen and Parth Saurabh’s Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar.