Dharamshala: The hospitality industry in Dharamshala – a popular tourist town in Himachal Pradesh- has a new addition. Leisure Hotels Group an experiential resort chain in Northern India recently announced the launch of its 29th property Atman. The opening of 'Atman' marks the group's second property in this quaint hill town and the third property in Himachal Pradesh.

Atman is a sustainable resort, built in the local Himachali Kath-Kuni style of architecture with locally sourced materials. The resort is spread across 4 acres, with 18 premium rooms overlooking the pristine green meadows of the Kangra valley.

"This is just another step towards the Group's endeavour to model sustainable properties in ecological locations," Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group said. Dharamshala is one of the popular tourist destinations, just a stone's throw away from Mcleodganj and often cited as 'Little Lhasa of India'. The destination is strife with Tibetan art, craft and vibrant colours.

Atman is adorned with Himachali art and accessories. At just a 35 mins drive from the Airport, the resort is a haven for tourists offering excellent air & road connectivity with prominent locations in Northern India. Multiple sightseeing & excursion opportunities abound in Dharamshala. Atman offers abundant experiences in and around the resort through outdoor activities; archery and painting to name a few. Hikes to Bhagsu Waterfall & Chamunda Devi and paragliding are some of the activities one can indulge in for those who dare.

“Whether one chooses to lounge by the pool or curl up in a corner in the Library, Atman offers a great getaway for your next vacation in Heavenly Himachal”, Mr Prasad further added.