Diamond Harbour, Belur Math: Top 5 Places To Visit Near Kolkata With Your Family

We recommend you to visit these 5 places in Kolkata if you are planning a visit to the city of joy. (Image: Wikipedia)

New Delhi: Kolkata is known as the ‘City Of Joy’ which has still been able to maintain the cultural heritage of India. The city has everything ranging from the oldest metro to the evergreen Tram service which still carries thousands of commuters across the city. Hence, if you are planning a visit in Kolkata, here is the list of places you must see.

Diamond Harbour

Located on the banks of the River Hooghly, Diamond Harbour is one of the most favourite destinations for one day trip from Kolkata via car. The beautiful water views and the serene natural beauty speak of the elegance of the place, and that is why it’s recommended for everyone who is planning a visit in Kolkata. The distance between the city and Diamond Harbour is almost 50 km, and you can reach there by car in about 1 and a half hours.

Haldia

Haldia is frequently seen as little more than a river port that helps Kolkata, but it actually offers India more than simply foreign trade. Haldia is poised to become the upcoming key tourist destination in West Bengal thanks to its extensive collection of historical sites, temples, and local marketplaces. Haldia is one of those unique sites that combines the grandeur of monuments with the wealth of nature, from palaces to sea excursions, as per a report in Holidify. The distance between the city and Haldia is almost 120 km, and you can reach there by car in about 2 hours time.

Bardhaman

Bardhaman, a tranquil little city in West Bengal’s suburbs, is the ideal location for short getaways and vacations. Bardhaman is a site that has a lot to offer for visitors with a variety of tastes. It is known as a pleasant destination for travellers to revitalise and refresh themselves from the hectic rush and throng of the big centres, as per a site named Bardhamanonline. The distance between the city and Bardhaman is almost 102 km, and you can reach there by car in about 1 hour.

Sunderban

Sunderban is a heaven for wildlife photographers and birdwatchers. It’s located almost 109 km from the city and can be travelled in around 2 hours. The name of the place is derived from the Sundari trees and the place is also the home to the great Bengal Tiger.

Belur Math

Belur Math, the main office of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, a symbol of one universal faith, is located in north Kolkata on the west bank of the Hooghly River. People from all around the world come to Math which celebrates the festivals all religions. The distance between the city and the Math is only 20 km, and you can reach there by car in 20 minutes.

