On Tuesday, the stellar Eiffel Tower situated in Paris grew by nearly 20 ft (6 meters). This happened due to the new digital radio antenna. Now, the height of Eiffel Tower is 330 m. For those unversed behind the construction of Eiffel Tower, it is a 19th century tower built by well known and famous architect Gustava Eiffel.

On Tuesday, engineers airlifted a new digital audio antenna onto the peak. This instantly added the height of the tower. A lot of people and tourists witnessed this historical moment.

Et hop ! Notre belle @LaTourEiffel a gagné 6 mètres de hauteur avec l’installation par hélicoptère d’une nouvelle antenne radio TDF à son sommet. Elle passe de 324 à 330 mètres. #eiffeltower #toureiffel pic.twitter.com/NouD7Q3REB — Tatiana de Rosnay (@tatianaderosnay) March 15, 2022

The Eiffel Tower company’s president Jean-Francois Martins told the Associated Press that the scientific progress of the tower is more important now. Said, “It’s a historical moment this morning, because the Eiffel Tower is getting higher, which is not so common.”

Further added, “From the invention of the radio at the beginning of the 20th century to right now, decades after decades, the Eiffel Tower has been a partner for all the radio technology.”

Eiffel Tower was launched on March 31, 1889. The height of the tower then was 1024 ft high. During one point of time, it is considered as one of the tallest man-made structures in the world. It is made of wrought-iron lattice, the tower is one of the major tourist attractions in the world.