Japan’s largest airline, ANA, has conducted a trial of digital health passports for coronavirus test results and vaccination status at the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on Monday, as part of a global effort to make travelling safer. Also Read - Earthquake of 5.8 Magnitude Hits Japan's Chiba

The “CommonPass” app was used by two passengers during the trial on Monday who used their smartphones to show their negative Covid-19 test results, Xinhua news agency reported. Also Read - Female Japanese Biker Turns Out to be a 50-Year-Old Man, This is How He Fooled The Internet | See Pics

The test was the first in Japan of a digital health passport and the app is one of several being tested around the world as the global travel industry and authorities eye the digitalisation of passengers’ coronavirus test results and vaccination status to help the pandemic-battered industry to be rebooted. Also Read - Inside Japan's Super Mario Theme Park: Mario Kart, Mushroom Kingdom, And Green Dinosaur

“As the process went smoothly, I had more time and energy to spare,” Ikuko Osato, a nurse from Fukushima prefecture who participated in the test run as a volunteer, was quoted as saying at check-in counter for a flight departing for New York.

What Is A Digital Health Passport?

A digital health passport is an app, or online certification, that displays a traveler’s Covid-19 test result or vaccination record. It will confirm to airline staff or border control that a particular individual is at a low risk of acquiring or transmitting the deadly coronavirus.

How Do They Work?

It is in fact quite simple. A traveler downloads an app on their smartphone, and it provides guidance for what verifications they need to travel. Once those steps are met, say getting a negative Covid-19 test at a certified testing center, and the results are accepted, the traveler will receive a QR code, or other proof, verifying they are safe to fly.

The developer of the “CommonPass” app, the Commons Project Foundation, said it “aims to launch the digital platform in countries worldwide for a more trustworthy model for validating the health status of incoming travellers”.

Currently in many countries, the results of Covid-19 tests usually come in paper format and are not globally standardised.

“Our trials of the CommonPass Health application will help us to ensure that these procedures will enable us to simplify international travel while also protecting passenger privacy,” ANA senior vice president for corporate planning, Juichi Hirasawa, said of the project.

Along with ANA, seven other airlines, including flag carrier Japan Airlines, are also helping with the CommonPass digital certificate trials. The passport technology is gaining traction with airlines and governments, but they’re very much in the pilot phase.

Tell us what you think about this initiative.

(With inputs from IANS)