Dilli Darshan! Explore Heritage Of The Walled City On Guided E-Bike Tours | Deets Here

Delhi: the national capital is a treasure trouve of experiences and heritage. There is an inexhaustible list of things to explore the walled city. A new initiative in the town is here to explore the ruins of Delhi and learn more the history. Now, visitors can enjoy guided tour to explore the Walled City of Delhi riding e-bikes was launched recently by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD.

This will also facilitate people in travelling through the narrow lanes of old Delhi comfortably.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken “the initiative to grant permits for conduct of e-tours to public bike stands under its public bicycle sharing (PBS) and shared micro-mobility system (SMMS) policy,” the civic body said.

The MCD has partnered with Yulu Bikes to offer guided e-tours to showcase the rich heritage of the city, an official said.

Delhi Heritage Tours On E-Bikes

The guided heritage tour starts from Kashmere Gate and ends at the Delhi Gate, covering seven gates of old Shahjahanabad, in a three-hour ride on e-bikes.

The Walled City of Shahjahanabad is enclosed by an about 10-km-long wall, the MCD said. Citizens can ride and cherish the city’s glorious heritage and legacy on e-bikes, the official said, adding, “many more heritage circuits will be covered in the future”.

The heritage tour on Sunday was flagged off by MCD Additional Commissioner A A Tazir in the presence of other senior officials.

The initiative will add to the G20 preparedness of providing excellent transport logistics for the tourist circuit in the city, the statement said.

India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings and events during its yearlong Presidency of the influential group which will culminate with an annual summit on September 9 and 10.

Delhi is dotted with monuments that the city has been able to maintain till date. The charm of Shahjahanabad can be relished in a heritage tour where one has the chance to see some great pieces of architecture, it said.

The e-bikes can be used by any person using the Yulu app at a very nominal rate, the statement said, adding that the MCD expects that people will use the service, enjoy the city’s rich heritage, and also use the vehicles for last-mile connectivity needs.