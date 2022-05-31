Dinosaur Festival in Chennai: Looking for an exciting new place to visit with your kids this summer vacation? If you have had your fill of amusement parks and museums, then brace yourselves for the much-awaited Dinosaur Festival in Chennai. The Dinosaur Festival India is organising a ten-day-long exhibition showcasing life-size replicas of prehistoric animals in Chennai from June 10 – June 19.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Baby Dinosaurs Running On Beach, Netizens Are Baffled. Here's The Truth

After a huge success in Delhi, Chennai will host this exhibition featuring sky-scraper animatronic dinosaur species which lived in India more than 65 million years ago such as Isisaurus, Rajasaurus, Bruhathkayosaurus, and many more.

All About The Dinosaur Festival in Chennai

Dinosaur Festival will let you relive the thrills of Jurassic Park movies. It will let you be in that moment again when you jumped out of your seat. Bringing the predated predators alive in the contemporary world, this festival is certainly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The replica of Brachiosaurus which is 20m in height can be seen swaying its tail, 15m tall Tyrannosaurus Rex is intimidating enough with its teeth 12 inches long. The formidable 10m tall Triceratops and many more are displayed in a walk-through setup.

Ticket Prices of Dinosaur Festival in Chennai

Ticket prices for Dinosaur Festival in Chennai vary as per availability, age group, and days. On weekdays (Monday to Thursday), the prices are cheap. Here’s the rate list:

Kids INR 710

Senior INR 890

Adults INR 1070

Family of 4 people INR 2950

Group of 8 people INR 5310

Group of 20 mixed kids or adults INR 10330

For Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

Kids INR 830.00

Senior INR 1070.00

Adults INR 1420.00

Family of 4 people INR 3540.00

Group of 8 people INR 6490.00

Group of 20 mixed kids or adults INR 15340.00

(Free entry on Friday and Monday for students in public schools in and around Chennai)

After much success in Delhi, Chennai gears up to host this festival in June followed by Mumbai in August.

