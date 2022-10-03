Direct Flights Between Bilaspur And Indore: Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia along with the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated a direct flight from Bilaspur to Indore on Monday. The flight will operate between Bilaspur-Indore-Bilaspur effective October 3, 2022. It will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday on this route. In his address, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “This new air connectivity will facilitate people of both the states and contribute to the economic development of the regions.” The Minister further added that the Ministry is working to operationalise 200 destinations including heliports and water aerodromes by 2026. The central government is committed to taking the civil aviation sector to newer heights and improving air connectivity in every part of the country.Also Read - Jail Inmates Play 'Dandiya’ to Celebrate Indore’s Triumph as Cleanest City

Bilaspur and Indore are prominent cities in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh respectively. Enhanced air connectivity between these cities will help bolster tourism and trade activities in the region and contribute to their overall economic development.

Alliance Air's Flight 9I 691 will depart from Bilaspur at 1135 hrs. and arrive in Indore at 1325 hrs. with an introductory all-inclusive fare of Rs 2,847. Flight 9I 692 will depart from Indore at 1355 hrs. and arrive in Bilaspur at 1545 hrs. with an introductory all-inclusive fare of RS 3,218.