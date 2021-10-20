New Delhi: In a piece of good news for the travellers, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday announced that the government will begin a direct flight between Delhi and Kushinagar. The minister was speaking at an event in Kushinagar where an international airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - 6 New Flight Routes in North-East India Become Operational From TODAY. Details Inside
Travellers Will be Able to Fly to Kushinagar From Delhi on a Direct Flight From THIS Date
According to a report in HT, Scindia said the Delhi-Kushinagar direct flight will commence from November 26 onwards and operate for four days a week. Moreover, in the beginning, the flights will be operated by budget airlines SpiceJet.
The minister, as per the report, further said that the airport will also have direct flights from Mumbai and Kolkata soon.
All You Need to Know About India’s Newest International Airport
- The airport was inaugurated with the first flight arriving from Sri Lanka, that included a delegation led by the island nation’s minister Namal Rajapaksa, son of PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, comprising around 100 senior Buddhist monks, four state ministers and other senior officials on the auspicious occasion of Vap Poya Day.
- The airport is strategically located in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, and is located 47 kilometers from Gorakhpur.
- The international airport has been built at an estimated cost of ₹260 crore and the new terminal building is spread across 3,600 square metres.
- It has been developed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in association with the Uttar Pradesh government.
- It has the longest runway of 3.2 km length in the state.
- The Kushinagar International Airport is the ninth airport in Uttar Pradesh, located at one of the major Buddhist pilgrimage centres around the world where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana.