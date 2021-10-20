New Delhi: In a piece of good news for the travellers, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday announced that the government will begin a direct flight between Delhi and Kushinagar. The minister was speaking at an event in Kushinagar where an international airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - 6 New Flight Routes in North-East India Become Operational From TODAY. Details Inside

Travellers Will be Able to Fly to Kushinagar From Delhi on a Direct Flight From THIS Date

According to a report in HT, Scindia said the Delhi-Kushinagar direct flight will commence from November 26 onwards and operate for four days a week. Moreover, in the beginning, the flights will be operated by budget airlines SpiceJet.

The minister, as per the report, further said that the airport will also have direct flights from Mumbai and Kolkata soon.

All You Need to Know About India’s Newest International Airport