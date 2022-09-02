Lesser Known Islands In India: Salty sea, breezy shore and unending blue horizons make up for a perfect escape from the chaotic bustles. These beachy vibes are just the right blend of calm and excitement one can explore. India has a beautiful coastline dotted with serene islands. The archipelago, Andaman in itself is a group of more than 500 islands. Travelling the waters and land of an island is a different and wholesome experience. In the myriad of islands that India boasts of, there are a few that are still untouched by the commercial whiskers.Also Read - Sooraj Nahi Hua Maddham: 7 Entrancing Places Where The Sun Never Sets

Travelling through the length and breadth of the Indian coastlines from Gujarat to Assam, these unexplored islands will leave you mesmerised and your phone galleries filled with enchanting scenes.

AGATTI ISLAND, LAKSHADWEEP

Agatti in Lakshadweep is an offbeat island destination with a colourful coral isle to look at. One can idulge in exciting water sport activities like kayaking, scuba diving, , deep sea fishing and so much more. White sand beaches combined with a clear blue and white skyline, blue lagoons, coral reefs and catching a glimpse of rare aquatic life- if the underwater sounds like a universe you want to explore

MAJULI, ASSAM

Snuggled in the state of Assam, Majuli is the largest river island that offers a slice of peace amid the buzzing chaos of city life. The lush green forests and fields is what attracts the tourists here. he Kamalabari Satra, the Dakhinpat Satra, the Auniati Satra and Tengapania are a few sighseeing spots here. Such is the unique heritage, culture and cuisine of this place that furnishes one with an immersive and memorable experience.

DIVAR, GOA

Goa, a place that needs no introduction is abode of everything a travellers’ souls would enjoy. There is more to Goa, sun-kissed beaches than one can imagine. Like hidden beaches, there are hidden islands that are not known to the public eye yet. One such is that Divar island. Located on the banks of river Mandovi, in South Goa. A beautiful escape, this untainted island furnishes tourists with a refreshing bird watching experience.

DIU, GUJARAT

Diu is a beautiful island located nearby the coast of kathiyawad region at veraval port. Diu is more popular as a tourist place because of the natural beaches, Bold History, many other attractions and sightseeing.

PAMBAN ISLAND, TAMIL NADU

This place will melt your heart away with the vast horizon of deep blue sea. It is just located about 20 km away from Dhanushkodi that will offer you nothing but innumerable memories. One needs to cross the famous Pamban bridge to reach this place Overlooking the confluence of Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean, Pamban Island is also home the frequented Rameswaram. It is known for it legends from Ramayana.

KAVAYI, KERALA

While this is today a rather less travelled destination, its’name has been etched in history by famous travelers like Ibn Batuta and Marco Polo. Formerly known as ‘Kavil Pattanam’ Kavvyavi Island, in North Kerala, was once a hub of spice trade in India. The serene emerald backwaters here are not yet that commercilaised offering enjoyable recluse. Houseboat rides, kayaking amd other water sports makes it a perfect pick of an offbeat destination.

So, which island is on top your list?

For story ideas, tips and review suggestions, you can reach out to himanshu.shekhar@india.com