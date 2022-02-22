Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday launched the new Armour dive boat at Tarkarli MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation), Sindhurdurg, making it state’s first scuba dive boat. Tarkarli MTDC is situated at a distance of about 550 km from the state capital Maharashtra. Tarkarli Beach is probably one of Maharashtra’s most beautiful beaches.Also Read - Maharashtra Relaxes Covid Restrictions In 11 Districts; Pools, Theatres To Open At 50% Capacity

Scuba diving is a type of underwater diving in which a diver breathes underwater using a self-contained breathing apparatus called scuba. Scuba divers can explore the underwater environment with the help of equipment such as scuba masks, breathing regulators, fins, and gauges. Also Read - Holiday Season Calling! Top 5 Places to Visit in Maharashtra During Winters | WATCH Video

Aditya Thackeray during the launch said, “I was truly amazed to see how the Scuba Diving Center in Tarkarli, Sindhudurg, is geared to provide an adrenaline rush for the tourists and job opportunities for the locals.” He also took out the newly launched Armour Dive Boat for a short spin. Also Read - Maharashtra CM Inaugurates Chipi Airport in Sindhudurg, Launches Konkan on Air-Map. All You Need to Know

Check these pictures out:

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray today launched the new Armour dive boat at Tarkarli MTDC, Sindhurdurg, making it state’s first scuba dive boat. pic.twitter.com/lMOnJASfN4 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

The beach’s beauty is enhanced by the white sand and the crystal blue ocean is the only place in Maharashtra where you may dive deep into the Arabian Sea to see its breathtaking undersea beauty, which includes exotic coral reefs and colourful marine life.

Delve deeply into the seawater to take your Tarkarli adventure to another level! Witness the exquisite splendour of the underwater world, notice exotic coral reefs, swim with rare species of fish.

Head home with a treasure trove of wonderful memories!

(With inputs from ANI)