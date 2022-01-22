Disneyland in Hong Kong is a one-of-a-kind amusement park. The allure of Disney is epitomized in Hong Kong Disneyland, which is located against a picturesque backdrop on Lantau Island. This is where one’s bright childhood vision of a perfect country comes to reality. Needless to say, who doesn’t want to visit Hong Kong Disneyland which is also one of the world’s largest and most attractive Disney theme parks.Also Read - Hong Kong Bans Flights From India, 7 Other Countries After Omicron Outbreak

The family-friendly theme park has thrilling coasters like Seven-themed lands including fantasy and adventure island to the Iron Man Experience, as well as spectacular stage acts and parades. Not to mention the spectacular pyrotechnics that lights up the night sky.

Have you been dazzled by all the Disney magic? We've got the inside scoop on all of Hong Kong Disneyland's top rides, attractions, and activities.

1. Seven themed land

Main street

It is inspired by Main Street, USA and runs from Hong Kong Disneyland’s main entrance to Sleeping Beauty Castle. You may also take your children to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique or the Royal Princess Garden, where they can dress up as their preferred princess or prince.

Adventure island

This is the place to go if you want to be lost in the wild and see tree-top dwellings or water-splitting totems while surrounded by lush flora in a jungle-themed park. The Festival of the Lion King is a live-action and music-oriented show with animatronics and stunts that is sure to provide a visual treat.

Fantasyland

With dazzling hues and visually stimulating carnival rides, Fantasyland brings your favourite Disney fairy tale stories to life. Fantasyland is a magical land where you can meet Snow White, a beautiful and kindhearted princess, active little flying elephants, and sweet and naïve little Winnie Bears.

Toy story land

Toy Story Land is decorated with gigantic blades of grass around the area, which are made of bamboo. You’ll be able to hobnob with some of your favourite Toy Story characters.

Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland invites you to embark on an adventure into space and explore the boundless dimensions. Tomorrowland, the main attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland, featuring dystopian surroundings and a breathtaking space adventure. It includes Marvel superheroes and Star Wars, two of the most popular film franchises with loyal fandom

Grizzly Gulch

The Grizzly Gulch is designed after an old American neighbourhood in the Wild West, complete with mountains, and exotic trees to give it a serene environment. It is Hong Kong Disneyland’s sixth theme park, and it depicts an old mining zone in the Wild West. There are also large rock structures, a local jail, and an exciting rollercoaster ride through the mountains.

Mystic Point

It is the most recent addition to Hong Kong Disneyland’s theme parks. Mystic Manor is sometimes compared to Hong Kong Disneyland’s version of the famous Haunted Mansion, but it has more in common conceptually with Tokyo Disney Sea’s Tower of Terror. Along the way, you’ll be accompanied by an adorable animatronic monkey named Albert.

2. Hyperspace Mountain

This ride is a dream come true for lovers of Star Wars, one of the greatest films of all time. Hyperspace Mountain is the most exhilarating attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland. It was previously known as Space Mountain. Hyperspace Mountain is a dark roller coaster through space that passes by X-wing fighters.

Hong Kong’s version of Space Mountain has speakers in each headrest, but there’s a big reveal: lighting and projection effects follow your coaster car around, giving you the impression that you’re firing First Order spaceships into space.

3. Garden of Wonders

Garden of Wonders allows visitors to get up close and personal with some of Lord Henry Mystic’s many mystical items. It also includes sculptures that, when viewed from a given angle or distance, can create an optical illusion.

Explore a well-kept garden with three magnificent exhibits from around the world and uncover something remarkable in their strange arrangements: an optical illusion unveils an altogether new marvel when viewed via a particular viewing station.

4. It’s a Small World

It’s a small world in Hong Kong was the first in the world to use Disney characters in its international ode to cross-country togetherness, a controversial move. Disney characters such as Nemo, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Lilo, and Stitch can be found here. Set sail on a magical boat journey past a happy crowd of singing children from all over the world.

Disneyland is suitable for all ages. Disneyland in Hong Kong caters to everyone’s needs, from children to couples, families to differently-abled adults.

What you must know:

From January 7 to February 3, 2022, Hong Kong Disneyland Park will be closed.

Timings: Mon-Fri: 10.30 am to 8 pm, Sat-Sun: 10.30 am to 8.15 pm.

Ticket: Buy tickets through the official website of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort or Buy the tickets either at the main entrance of Disneyland in Hong Kong, or at the guest relations windows.