New Delhi: As the festive season is here, it is expected that the airplane costs will go up substantially high due to higher demand.

Ahead of Diwali, Airplane Ticket Costs Rise Sharply. Check Details

According to a Business Standard report, the airplane ticket costs on certain important routes have jumped as much as 45 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

Undoubtedly, the improved Covid situation in the country and complete removal of caps on airlines are the main reasons behind higher airfares in the festive season.

Airfare Comparison

For the uninitiated, during the same period in 2020, airlines were allowed to operate at 70 per cent of their full capacity, as per the reports. Even the daily traffic recorded in November 2020 was less than 50 per cent compared to pre-Covid times.

However, air traffic has surged to 70-75 per cent of pre-Covid times this year and it is likely to soar further ahead of Diwali, this year. In fact, the report suggests that, many airlines have also revised their ticket costs upwards to make up for losses encountered earlier this year, owing to the deadly second wave of coronavirus.

Other Details

According to the report, an online travel portal ixigo suggests that average one-way economy class fares on key routes such as Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Kolkata, Bengaluru-Kolkata, Delhi-Kolkata are 30 to 45 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis.

Further, the travel portal expects airplane ticket costs to remain elevated at least till the end of the Diwali holidays.

Aloke Bajpai, group CEO and co-founder of ixigo, told Business Standard that there is excitement for the festive season and the company has observed an increase in bookings for travellers who are either heading home or planning a leisure gataway during Diwali.

“With international destinations easing Covid-19 policies and protocols, we expect demand for leisure travel to shoot up further for the new year,” Bajpai told the publication.

The report highlighted that domestic airlines flew over 3.27 lakh passengers on Sunday the highest since the resumption of air travel in May this year.