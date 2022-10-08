Diwali 2022: The festival of lights is here. A day to rejoice in fresh beginnings, enjoy the illuminated city scapes and spread love around, Diwali has a unique charm to it. It is the time of the year when people go on cleaning and shopping spree. One of the grandest Hindu festivals, Diwali celebrated the homecoming of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. Like every other festival, even Diwali is uniquely celebrated I different parts of the Indian subcontinent.Also Read - THIS State In India Records Highest Percentage Of Child Marriage Among Girls

Wantt to make this Diwali to remember by? How about taking a quick trip to one of these places and enjoy a rather uniqe way of festivities.

PLACES IN INDIA WITH UNIQUE DIWALI CELEBRATIONS

AYODHYA DIWALI

Ayodhya is famous for being the birthplace of Lord Rama. It is believed that the city welcomes the return of Lord Rama by lighting lakhs of diyas, lamps and lights. The illuminated city will simply take your breathe away. Almost every year it sets record of lighting the most diyas and evening festicties is nothing short of a gala cultural engagement

BANDI CHHOR DIVAS, PUNJAB

Commemorationg the Prisoner Liberation Day, Sikh community inPunjab celebrates Diwali as Bandi Chhor Divas. If lores are to be belived, the sixith Guru along with 52 other prisoners were free from the shackles of Gwalior Fort. Additionaly, it is laso the day when the first foundation for the genesis of the famous Golden Temple was laid, EHnce the temple is lit up brightly with loanterns dekcing the sky. I Delhi-NCR folk, Amritsar is not that dfar for a quick Diwali getaway.

GOA DIWALI

Among the unique celebrations in India include the ones in Goa. While on Dussehra, India burns effigies of Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, on Diwali, the same of Narkasura are burnt. It signifies the end of the demon, who used to rule over Goa, by Lord Krishna. Competitions are held to see who makes the biggest, scariest effigy, and casinos are mostly full, as many celebrate the festivities there.

KALI PUJA, WEST BENGAL

West Bengal celebrates Kali Puja. Just like Navratri, the celebration here are tad bit different. The city celebrates it as Kali Puja, celebrating the Goddess, who is also called the destroyer of evil. Every nook and corner of the city (and West Bengal) is lit up at night, where the Kali Puja/Shyama Pujo takes place. Apart from Bengal, states such as Orissa, Tripura, and Assam also have areas which celebrate Kali Puja.

AUROVILLE DIWALI

Auroville is a unique place that speaks of yoga, meditation and a unique community living. Needless, the place has its own way of celebrating Diwali. Earthen diyas are lit to add an illuminating glow to the place, and beautiful rangolis adorn the floors. The nearby villages, too, are decked up, adding to the festive charm.

VARANASI DIWALI

Tales of old, the city from the past is like a bride during Diwali. Dev Diwali in this city older than time occurs on a full moon day and people here believe that it is the day when gods some down to this place to take a dip in the holy waters of River Ganga. The ghats are decorated with lakhs of earthen diyas, and procession are taken to the ghats through the streets.

Explore new cultures this Diwali!