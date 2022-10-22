Diwali 2022: Are the festive vibes getting to you? Its all love, laughter and lights reigning the air. People just can’t keep calm because its Diwali and everyone has plans ready to celebrate the grandeur of festival of lights in their own manner. But there are also those who wait till the last moment and look out for some spontenaous ways to celebrate. Fret not, we have curated a list of things one can indulge in Delhi-NCR and camoufalge in the colours of festivities.Also Read - Diwali 2022: Quick And Easy Sweets Recipes to Delight Your Taste Buds

It's when the Chandni Chowk stays open past midnight, doors and windows light up with diyas to invite goddess Lakshmi and mounds of sinfully sweet patasa welcome you into homes. From jaw-dropping sales on homeware that boost Dhanteras shopping to card games that add a competitive tinge to otherwise jocund celebrations, the capital is full of experiences for your kind of Diwali, whatever that might be.

From going on quick getaways to exploring the other side of Delhi, here are few things to catch up on with your gang.

PURANI DILLI KI GALLIYAN

No trip to Delhi is complete without a visit to the Old City, whether you’re looking to gorge on Daulat ki Chaat, jalebis and parathas, or want to spruce up your home with a touch of vintage aesthetics. Since traditions calls for buying something in silver or gold for Dhanteras, head to Dariba Kalan in Chandni Chowk for everything from utensils to silver coins. Chawri Bazaar is great for greeting cards and other souvenirs, while Kinari Bazaar’s your one-stop shop for all things bling.

LANGAR AT BANGLA SAHIB

While the community meal or langar happens at most of the major gurdwaras every day, Diwali makes it special for a very specific reason. This is when the Sikh community celebrates Bandi Chhor Diwas, the day of Guru Hargobind’s freedom from Mughal prison. The story goes that after his release from jail, Guru Hargobind reached Amritsar on Diwali. The entire city erupted in joy, bursting firecrackers and lighting up their homes and the Golden Temple. This is why most gurdwaras are lit up for a few nights leading up to Diwali, and have a wonderfully festive buzz about them on the day. In Delhi, you can witness the city’s most iconic gurdwara lit up in a golden glow with hymns resounding in the air and langar feeding hundreds of people every minute.

IMMERSIVE ART

The festive season isn’t just about Diwali. It also marks the start of the performing arts season, with outdoor theatre, concerts and dance performances at the city’s best venues taking over the roster in full swing. If you happen to be in the capital during this time, check out the event calendars of its most famous galleries, museums and theatres. India Habitat Centre is running pottery exhibitions, film screenings, piano recitals and more.

SHOPPING SPREE

Starting with Navratri, the run-up to Diwali becomes all about sprucing up houses, buying new outfits and meeting family and friends for rounds of cards, gifting and sickeningly yummy desserts. Dilli Haat, the original pan-India craft celebration, is great all year round. But it too buzzes with new life in the lead up to Diwali, with festival paraphernalia, home decor and elegant festive wear catching your eye from every corner. Finish all your shopping, grab a bite of some local state cuisine and then prop yourself on a moodha to have your palms decorated with henna. Also check out Khan Market, which is all lit up and has some great stuff on offer, from idols for your puja thali to handmade wrapping paper for your gift hampers. You can also pick up some beautiful fairy lights and

ADRENALINE VIBE CHECK!

IF you and your gang has an inclination towards indulging in some fun activities, there are many great places in Delhi-NCR to get that adrenaline going. With fun and cool vibes in places people can go for activity based fun outings like paintball, Museum of Illusions, laser tag, trampoline park, gaming arcades and so much more.