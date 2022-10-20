Diwali 2022 Long Weekend Staycation: Diwali around weekend is the best thing to happen this year. The added fun to all the festive spirit is the momentum that travel has regained this year after two long years of Covid-19 restrictions. The festival surely requires something special this year. Have you thought of celebrating Diwali with a little ‘Me-time’ or ‘get-together’ time with your partner or you along with just some really close family members? On the long weekend this Diwali, you can plan to discover some unseen places in the country. All you need is some planning ahead of the trip and leave the rest to use! We have picked 4 most wonderful resorts to make your long-weekend Diwali getaway stay a memorable one.Also Read - TV, Fridge, Washing Machine: Demand For Home Appliances to See Massive Surge During Diwali. Here’s Why

Jolly Chalet-StayVista, Uttarakhand

Majestically sitting at an altitude of about 5500 ft., a voyage into StayVista’s Jolly Chalet timeless paradise is nothing short of comfort and elegance. The chilly weather of this place welcomes you for the pleasant stay. The high-end luxury touch that has been given from the sleek modern sofa to the cosy yet lavish sit-out places, varied colour palette, and cutting-edge décor represents the richness of the property. The biggest highlight rests outside; the surrounding verdurous lawn. This place is so special because of it’s in the midst of nature’s splendor and uninterrupted views of verdant hills and slope. Guest can indulge in the “Sham-e-Kumaon” session arranged by the chalet. Post your morning walk or a yoga session take a quick rejuvenating soak in the indoor Jacuzzi. When the sun goes down, the barbecue and bonfire are here to keep you fed and warm as you set an amorous mood for candlelight dinner and movie screening right under the star-studded sky. Also Read - Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Withdraws ₹500 Fine For Not Wearing Masks in Public Places

When it comes to filling up your itinerary, there’s so much to see and do nearby. Whether it be going on treks, nature walks, indulging in some peaceful yoga sessions, or visiting Ramgarh’s famous attractions; you’ll have the recipe for a fun and nature-filled escape. It’s a soul hearted stay one can ever imagine. Also Read - BREAKING: Three Killed, Seven Injured After Explosion At Firecracker Factory In MP's Morena

Serene Valley-StayVista, Wayanad, Kerala

Located amidst a thick canopy of sprawling greenery, StayVista’sSerene Valley is an exhilarating experience in itself.The landscapes and panorama surrounding the property are beautiful, and best enjoyed from the tranquil tree house at the property, where you can sit back, relax and enjoy a hot cup of coffee. The place is surrounded by the lush forest and great scenic beauty of Wayanad. Serene Valley is known for its spacious lawn and the view of unending green farmscapes. Whether it’s for a break or for the soothing experience, the property has something to offer for every guest.

Each cottage is designed to comfort you and give you a sense of homeliness with a thoughtful slice of luxury.The dining room offers comfortable seating for up to 16 people.The spacious stage cum courtyard and the unending lawn area is ideal for hosting bonfire nights. Most importantly, cuddling in between pretty villages of Wayanad, it’s only a thirty-minute drive to the heavenly BanasuraSagar Dam.If you are looking for a private getaway with multiple independent villas, look no further. This is a truly dreamy property for those seeking a little dolce vita.

RAAS Hotels, Jodhpur, Rajasthan

A marriage of the old and the new, RAAS Jodhpur is a refurbished 18th-century haveli that once belonged to a Marwari nobleman. The perfect fusion of ancient with modern was converted into a hotel by adding four new structures infused with local sandstone and traditional architectural elements such as hand-cut stone lattices to the property. Echoes of Rajput architecture can be found throughout, from intricately-carved stone panels to antique shrines to the surviving arches from the stables. Indeed, even entire original buildings are interspersed with rose-red modern architecture. The hotel is overlooked by Mehrangarh, an awe-inspiring 15th-century fort looming 400 feet above the Jodhpur skyline. Each room has the luxury of this amazing view of the fort. Presently, the hotel comprises 40 well-appointed rooms and suites, three restaurants, and an outdoor pool, and a spa. ​​RAAS Jodhpur’s restaurants – Baradari, Darikhana and Stepwell Café – are well loved. Moreover, the hotel’s expert staff curate special experiences in Jodhpur and nearby areas for tourists to get a complete feel of the city. There is also heated swimming pool and ‘Gem Palace’ shop within the hotel. In collaboration with Ma Earth, the hotel handcrafted a luxury line of skincare products using pure aromatherapy oils and the natural blessings of Mother Earth. The hotel also offers Direct Booking Benefits such as Complimentary Airport Transfers on a minimum stay of 2 night’s stay, Flexible Check-in / Check-out, Best rooms in your category and the best part is, 15 per cent discount on your next direct booking.

Purity at Lake Vembanad, Kerala

Purity is a magnificent lake-front resort in an outstanding location overlooking the peaceful waters of the lake Vembanad situated at Muhamma in Alappuzha district of Kerala. The uniquely crafted Purity resort offers a basket of outstanding experiences. The resort showcases unique works of contemporary Indian art, with a collection of antique sculptures, objects and furniture. The resort has a well-equipped separate kitchen to offer cooking classes and demonstrations by the in-house chef. The Purity kitchen offers creative cooking with distinct local flavours. The menu provides market fresh produce sourced from local producers. Meals are taken either in the privacy of your veranda, in the gardens by the lakeside or in the covered courtyard restaurant area. The Relais & Chateaux vision of their cuisine represents local culinary culture and environment. The resort has 4 unique deluxe rooms, 6 garden suites including 3 wellness suites with a provision for a spa bed and 4 Vembanad suites (which are also ideal for families). All rooms have terraces and verandahs overlooking the lake Vembanad.

The in-house spa known as ‘Purespa’ provides Ayurveda treatments, oil massages that focus on rejuvenation, better flexibility, reduction of fat tissues and offers cures for rheumatism, arthritis, back pain, headache and stress related disorders. The spa offers 7 to 14 day long flexible and adaptable program. The main attraction of the resort is a basket of backwater related experiences ranging from an evening canoe ride to full day excursions.

With such magnificence being presented to you directly, all that entails planning is to be ready for a great experience.