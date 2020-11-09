The Goa government on Monday announced a restricted schedule for bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, citing Supreme Court directives. Also Read - Planning a Trip to Goa? Read This First

Bursting of crackers will be allowed from 4.30 am to 5.30 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm strictly on November 14. Also Read - Goa Government Withdraws In-Principle Approval Granted To Sunburn Festival

“For Diwali festival on November 15 and 16 in Goa, the timings to burst firecrackers shall be strictly restricted between 8 pm and 10 pm only,” a Department of Environment statement said.

“Police station incharges shall be fully responsible for the implementation of the Supreme Court directions in this regard in their respective jurisdictions,” the statement added.