Diwali 2022: Come festive season, colours of glee and vigorous fervor is in the air. A festival when India illuminates with love, laughter and lights, Diwali is a celebration when family and friends make plan to rejoice together with new beginnings. While festival of lights is just days away, there is still time to make a quick getaway and experience a good Diwali weekend away from the hustle. Here are few long weekend experiences one can indulge in for a unique Diwali.

Goa

A place that need no introduction, Goa is a like an all season travel destination in India. But it going during Diwali will make you encounter with a different side of this small state. Locals here celebrate the victory of Lord Krishna over demon Narakasura during Diwali, In Goa, larger-than-life effigies of Narakasura are created by artists and devotees parade the streets. The effigy is then filled with fireworks and burned to celebrate the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Goa in Diwali becomes an amalgamation of culture, beaches and chill. A geat festive weekend to be in. Also Read - 5 Best Destination For River Rafting In India For Your Next Trip | Watch Video

Traditional Diwali of Varanasi

One of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in India, Varanasi celebrates Diwali on a truly grand scale. Start with a dip in the holy Ganges and then go on to experience Diwali celebrations on a grander scale at Varanasi. Loud and vibrant firecrackers are set off in every street all night long, and you can get an excellent view of these from the banks of the Ganges. There is also a special “Ganga Aarti,” where the ghats are illuminated, and diyas are floated down the river. Two weeks later, on a full moon night, Dev Deepavali is celebrated, along with the Ganga Mahotsav cultural festival.

Golden Temple

You may be surprised to learn that Amritsar was founded on Diwali in 1577. In Amritsar, generally Diwali celebrations coincide with the Sikh celebrations of Bandi Chhor Divas. This day marks the liberation of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind, from a Mughal prison, and to celebrate the occasion, special prayers are said throughout the city. During Diwali the Golden Temple is covered in twinkling Diwali lights and one can also watch the mesmerizing display of fireworks over the temple sky. Diwali is a beautiful time to visit the Golden Temple as the temple looks stunning when illuminated by countless oil lamps and candles.

Road Tripping to Shogi

It is no secret that Shimla is no longer the hill station it used to be. A short drive from Shimla, Shoghi offers all the perks of a vacation, sans the crowd. Shoghi’s verdant surroundings, pleasant weather, old temples, and adrenaline-fuelled activities make it an ideal weekend getaway from the capital. If outdoors are your jam, make sure to opt for one of the city’s many nature trails and hiking sites. Close to Shoghi, Tara Parvat offers a peek into its detailed history with Tara Devi Temple, which is believed to be 250 years old.

Adventure in Bir Billing

Want to fly like a bird? Or would you rather camp it out with the hills on all sides, giving you company? Fancy a trek, biking in the hills, or even a walk by the river. Bir Billing, the adventure capital of India, offers all that your outdoorsy heart desires. From paragliding to camping to hang gliding to treks to the various waterfalls, Bir (the village) and Billing (the takeoff site for paragliding) will rekindle the spirit of adventure in you.

Offbeat travel to Mandvi

Gujarat’s hidden gem, Mandvi is tranquil space for an idyllic Diwali getaway. A beach destination, this place will charm you with its striking features, water sports and the palatial Mandvi Palace. A seren diwali for 2022?

Diwali in India’s cleanest village

The cleanest village in India, Mawlynnong Village is also known as God’s Own Garden and for all the right reasons. One always needs reasons to visit places and these reasons are despite not being enough, always serve as excuses to take your loved ones on a much-awaited grand tour! From cleanliness, tribal locals, living Root Bridges, places to see in Mawlynnong, local dishes